Global Active, Passive And Solid-State Cooling Markets 2026-2036: AI Data Centers, Electric Vehicles, 6G Telecommunications, And Quantum Computing Infrastructure Demands Driving Significant Growth

The Global Market for Active, Passive and Solid-State Cooling 2026-2036 report delivers comprehensive market intelligence on the advanced cooling technologies and thermal management materials market, projected to experience significant growth driven by AI data centers, electric vehicles, 6G telecommunications, and quantum computing infrastructure demands.
The global cooling market is undergoing a fundamental transformation driven by escalating thermal management demands across virtually every sector of the modern economy. From AI data centers pushing power densities beyond 100 kW per rack to electric vehicles requiring sophisticated battery thermal management, and from 6G communications infrastructure operating at terahertz frequencies to quantum computers demanding millikelvin cryogenic environments, the need for advanced cooling solutions has never been more urgent.
This comprehensive market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the global market for active, passive, and solid-state cooling technologies and materials for the period 2026-2036, with extended forecasts to 2046. The report examines the full spectrum of cooling approaches, from established passive cooling materials such as thermal interface materials (TIMs), phase change materials (PCMs), heat pipes, vapor chambers, and radiative cooling coatings, through to next-generation solid-state technologies including thermoelectric (Peltier) cooling, magnetocaloric, electrocaloric, elastocaloric, LED-based thermophotonic, phononic, and advanced thermionic cooling systems.
The market is being reshaped by powerful converging forces: electrification and energy efficiency mandates are tightening performance standards; and emerging technology sectors - AI computing, electric vehicles, 6G communications, and quantum computing - are creating entirely new thermal management challenges that conventional vapor compression systems cannot address.
Emerging materials are central to the market's evolution. Carbon nanomaterials including graphene, carbon nanotubes, and nanodiamonds are enabling step-change improvements in thermal conductivity. Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) are opening new pathways for solid-state air conditioning. Metamaterials and metasurfaces are enabling passive daytime radiative cooling and precision thermal management at the chip level. Hydrogels and aerogels are finding applications from building cooling to electronics thermal buffering.
The report delivers granular market forecasts segmented by technology type, material category, end-use application, and geography. It covers passive cooling materials, solid-state cooling modules and systems, cryogenic cooling for quantum computing, semiconductor packaging thermal management, data center cooling, EV thermal management, and 6G communications thermal materials.
With over 315 company profiles, detailed technology roadmaps, and application suitability mapping from 2025 through 2046, this report is an essential strategic resource for materials suppliers, device manufacturers, system integrators, and investors navigating the rapidly evolving advanced cooling landscape.
REPORT COVERAGE
Market Overview
- The global cooling market landscape - total addressable market and segmentation Key materials and technologies in passive cooling Global solid-state cooling market size and growth projections 2025-2046 Emerging technologies cooling market opportunity assessment - addressable market by technology, TRL, and time to commercialization
Market Drivers
- Electrification and energy efficiency mandates - regulatory frameworks (EU Energy Efficiency Directive, US DOE standards, China GB standards) Global warming and climate change - rising cooling degree days, HFC phase-down (Kigali Amendment), urban heat island intensity projections AI data centers and high-performance computing - power density escalation (from 10 kW to >100 kW per rack), liquid cooling adoption curves Electric vehicles and zero-emission transportation - battery thermal management requirements, power electronics heat flux trends, cabin comfort without waste heat G communications infrastructure - THz-frequency thermal challenges, base station power densities, massive MIMO heat loads Quantum computing growth - qubit scaling roadmaps, cryogenic infrastructure per system, He-3 supply constraints
Emerging Materials Overview
- Types and formats of emerging carbon materials for thermal cooling (graphene sheets, graphene foams, CNT arrays, buckypapers, fullerenes, nanodiamonds) Types and formats of emerging inorganic compounds (MOFs, molecular solids, silicon carbide, boron carbide, boron nitride) Emerging polymer and hybrid materials (benzocyclobutene, Schiff bases, polyimide composites)
Technology Landscape
- Established versus emerging solid-state cooling technologies - physical principle, TRL, efficiency vs. Carnot, temperature range, commercial status Cooling toolkit and potential winners - application suitability mapping (current, 2030, 2036) Technology readiness levels and commercialization timelines across all segments LED-based thermophotonic cooling performance benchmarks and advantages Quantum cryogenic cooling requirements and market applications
Applications Roadmap 2025-2046
- Near-term applications (2025-2030) - thermoelectric dominance, early magnetocaloric pilot products Medium-term applications (2030-2036) - caloric technology commercialization, 6G infrastructure deployment Long-term applications (2036-2046) - phononic and advanced thermionic potential, solid-state HVAC replacement
Primary Conclusions
- Winning materials and principles for solid-state cooling Potential for replacing vapor compression cooling - timeline, barriers, market conditions Potential for cooling solar panels, 6G infrastructure, and self-cooling lasers Market growth Technology diversification
Market Forecasts 2025-2046
- Passive vs. active cooling market Cooling module global market Air conditioner, refrigerator and freezer value markets ($ billion) Thermoelectric value market: materials, modules, host equipment ($ billion) Caloric cooling market: materials, modules, host equipment Cryogenic equipment market - TAM, SAM, SOM by component category G communications thermal materials market Smartphone thermal materials market
Technology Roadmaps
- Passive cooling roadmap by market and by technology Active cooling and thermal management roadmap Solid-state cooling roadmap 2025-2046
COMPANY PROFILES (316 COMPANY PROFILES)
- 3M Aavid Thermalloy ABIS Aerogel Co. Acal BFi Accelcius ACT (Advanced Cooling Technologies) ADA Technologies Adcol Electronic ADV Engineering Advanced Thermal Solutions AegiQ Aerofybers Technologies Aerogel Technologies Aerogel UK aerogel-it GmbH AGITEC International AI Technology Aismalibar Akash Systems Alpha Assembly AluChem Alutronic Ambient Micro AMS Technologies Analog Technologies Anyon Systems Anzen Climate Wall AOK Technologies AOS Thermal Compounds Apheros Applied Thermoelectric Solutions Arctic Arieca Arkema Arlitech Armacell International Asbury Carbon Aspen Aerogels Asperitas Immersed Computing Axiotherm Aztrong Barocal BASF Beijing Huimao Cooling Bentek Systems Bergquist Company BestGraphene Black Semiconductor BlueFors BNNano BNNT LLC Bohr Boyd Corporation BTS Europe Cabot Corp. Calyos Cambridge Nanotherm Camfridge Carbice Corp. Carbodeon Ltd. Oy Carbon Waters Carrier Group CDE Comair Rotron CondAlign CoolIT Systems Croda CryoCoax Cryopak CUI Devices Custom Thermoelectric CustomChill Daikin Industries Danfoss DBK Industrial Delft Circuits Delta Electronics Denka Company Destination 2D Detakta Dexerials Corporation Deyang Carbonene Technology Dow Corning Dowa Electronics Materials Dupont (Laird Performance Materials) Ecogen EIC Solutions Elite Thermal Solutions Elkem Silicones Emerson Enerdyne Thermal Solutions Enersens Engineered Fluids Epoxies Etc. European Thermodynamics Everredtronics Exergen Ferrotec Corporation First Graphene Fischer Elektronik Fralock Frore Systems Fujipoly Fujitsu GCS Thermal General Electric Gentherm Global Power GLPOLY GrafTech International Graphmatech GREE Green Revolution Cooling (GRC) Green TEG Guang Dong Fuxin Electronic Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech Haier Hamamatsu Hangzhou Aurin Cooling Hangzhou Ruhr Hebei IT Henkel Henze Boron Nitride Hi-Z Technology Hicooltec Electronic Hisense HVAC Hitachi Honeywell Huawei Huber Engineered Materials Hui Mao HyMet Thermal Interfaces i2Cool Iceotope II-VI Marlow Imerys INB Thermoelectric Indium Corporation Infleqtion (ColdQuanta) Intel Interm Ionic Wind Technologies JetCool Jinna Tech Jios Aerogel Corporation Johnson Controls Kaneka KELK (Komatsu) Kerafol Kiragawa International Kiutra KKT Chiller Krosslinker Kryotherm KULR Technology Group Kurosaki Chemical Kyocera Laird Tech Leader Tech Lennox International LG Electronics LG Innotek LifeLabs Liquid Wire LiquidCool Solutions Magnoric Magnotherm Maybell MeccAl Melcor META (Metamaterials Inc.) Metamagnetics MetaShield Metavoxel Technologies Microtek Laboratories Midea MIMiC Systems
