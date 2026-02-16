Global Active, Passive And Solid-State Cooling Markets 2026-2036: AI Data Centers, Electric Vehicles, 6G Telecommunications, And Quantum Computing Infrastructure Demands Driving Significant Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Transformative opportunities are emerging in the global cooling market amidst rising thermal management demands in AI, electric vehicles, 6G, and quantum computing. The market is set for significant growth from 2026-2036, driven by advanced cooling technologies. Innovations in materials such as graphene, metamaterials, and MOFs are pivotal. This market intelligence report offers forecasts and insights, highlighting key trends and strategic opportunities in passive and solid-state cooling solutions.

The Global Market for Active, Passive and Solid-State Cooling 2026-2036 report delivers comprehensive market intelligence on the advanced cooling technologies and thermal management materials market, projected to experience significant growth driven by AI data centers, electric vehicles, 6G telecommunications, and quantum computing infrastructure demands.

The global cooling market is undergoing a fundamental transformation driven by escalating thermal management demands across virtually every sector of the modern economy. From AI data centers pushing power densities beyond 100 kW per rack to electric vehicles requiring sophisticated battery thermal management, and from 6G communications infrastructure operating at terahertz frequencies to quantum computers demanding millikelvin cryogenic environments, the need for advanced cooling solutions has never been more urgent.

This comprehensive market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the global market for active, passive, and solid-state cooling technologies and materials for the period 2026-2036, with extended forecasts to 2046. The report examines the full spectrum of cooling approaches, from established passive cooling materials such as thermal interface materials (TIMs), phase change materials (PCMs), heat pipes, vapor chambers, and radiative cooling coatings, through to next-generation solid-state technologies including thermoelectric (Peltier) cooling, magnetocaloric, electrocaloric, elastocaloric, LED-based thermophotonic, phononic, and advanced thermionic cooling systems.

The market is being reshaped by powerful converging forces: electrification and energy efficiency mandates are tightening performance standards; and emerging technology sectors - AI computing, electric vehicles, 6G communications, and quantum computing - are creating entirely new thermal management challenges that conventional vapor compression systems cannot address.

Emerging materials are central to the market's evolution. Carbon nanomaterials including graphene, carbon nanotubes, and nanodiamonds are enabling step-change improvements in thermal conductivity. Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) are opening new pathways for solid-state air conditioning. Metamaterials and metasurfaces are enabling passive daytime radiative cooling and precision thermal management at the chip level. Hydrogels and aerogels are finding applications from building cooling to electronics thermal buffering.

The report delivers granular market forecasts segmented by technology type, material category, end-use application, and geography. It covers passive cooling materials, solid-state cooling modules and systems, cryogenic cooling for quantum computing, semiconductor packaging thermal management, data center cooling, EV thermal management, and 6G communications thermal materials.

With over 315 company profiles, detailed technology roadmaps, and application suitability mapping from 2025 through 2046, this report is an essential strategic resource for materials suppliers, device manufacturers, system integrators, and investors navigating the rapidly evolving advanced cooling landscape.

REPORT COVERAGE

Market Overview



The global cooling market landscape - total addressable market and segmentation

Key materials and technologies in passive cooling

Global solid-state cooling market size and growth projections 2025-2046 Emerging technologies cooling market opportunity assessment - addressable market by technology, TRL, and time to commercialization

Market Drivers



Electrification and energy efficiency mandates - regulatory frameworks (EU Energy Efficiency Directive, US DOE standards, China GB standards)

Global warming and climate change - rising cooling degree days, HFC phase-down (Kigali Amendment), urban heat island intensity projections

AI data centers and high-performance computing - power density escalation (from 10 kW to >100 kW per rack), liquid cooling adoption curves

Electric vehicles and zero-emission transportation - battery thermal management requirements, power electronics heat flux trends, cabin comfort without waste heat

G communications infrastructure - THz-frequency thermal challenges, base station power densities, massive MIMO heat loads Quantum computing growth - qubit scaling roadmaps, cryogenic infrastructure per system, He-3 supply constraints

Emerging Materials Overview



Types and formats of emerging carbon materials for thermal cooling (graphene sheets, graphene foams, CNT arrays, buckypapers, fullerenes, nanodiamonds)

Types and formats of emerging inorganic compounds (MOFs, molecular solids, silicon carbide, boron carbide, boron nitride) Emerging polymer and hybrid materials (benzocyclobutene, Schiff bases, polyimide composites)

Technology Landscape



Established versus emerging solid-state cooling technologies - physical principle, TRL, efficiency vs. Carnot, temperature range, commercial status

Cooling toolkit and potential winners - application suitability mapping (current, 2030, 2036)

Technology readiness levels and commercialization timelines across all segments

LED-based thermophotonic cooling performance benchmarks and advantages Quantum cryogenic cooling requirements and market applications

Applications Roadmap 2025-2046



Near-term applications (2025-2030) - thermoelectric dominance, early magnetocaloric pilot products

Medium-term applications (2030-2036) - caloric technology commercialization, 6G infrastructure deployment Long-term applications (2036-2046) - phononic and advanced thermionic potential, solid-state HVAC replacement

Primary Conclusions



Winning materials and principles for solid-state cooling

Potential for replacing vapor compression cooling - timeline, barriers, market conditions

Potential for cooling solar panels, 6G infrastructure, and self-cooling lasers

Market growth Technology diversification

Market Forecasts 2025-2046



Passive vs. active cooling market

Cooling module global market

Air conditioner, refrigerator and freezer value markets ($ billion)

Thermoelectric value market: materials, modules, host equipment ($ billion)

Caloric cooling market: materials, modules, host equipment

Cryogenic equipment market - TAM, SAM, SOM by component category

G communications thermal materials market Smartphone thermal materials market

Technology Roadmaps



Passive cooling roadmap by market and by technology

Active cooling and thermal management roadmap Solid-state cooling roadmap 2025-2046

