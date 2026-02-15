Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Indonesian Foreign Ministry Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador

2026-02-15 01:03:06
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Chief of State Protocol and Acting Director General of Protocol and Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, Andy Rachmianto, received a copy of the credentials of H E Dr. Sultan bin Mubarak Saad Al Dosari as Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Indonesia.

The Peninsula

