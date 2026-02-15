Indonesian Foreign Ministry Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador

Chief of State Protocol and Acting Director General of Protocol and Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, Andy Rachmianto, received a copy of the credentials of H E Dr. Sultan bin Mubarak Saad Al Dosari as Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Indonesia.

