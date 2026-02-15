403
Nineteen Injured in Ukrainian Drone Strike on Luhansk
(MENAFN) A Ukrainian drone assault on a Luhansk settlement left 19 people wounded Saturday, including four in critical condition, according to local official Leonid Pasechnik.
The daytime strike hit the community's central area, inflicting widespread damage across residential and public infrastructure, Pasechnik announced via the Max social media platform. The attack destroyed dozens of residential properties and struck multiple civic buildings—including a school, municipal council headquarters, and postal facility.
Personnel from the Russian Investigative Committee arrived on scene to document evidence of the assault, while emergency response teams worked to manage the disaster's aftermath, Pasechnik reported.
In a separate statement, the Russian Defense Ministry announced its forces conducted retaliatory operations the same day against 154 targets linked to Ukraine's military operations. The strikes focused on energy and transportation networks supporting Ukrainian armed forces, a central ammunition depot for rockets and artillery, facilities housing long-range drone operations, and temporary bases sheltering Ukrainian troops and foreign fighters.
Russian air defense units intercepted eight rockets fired from U.S.-manufactured HIMARS launch systems and destroyed 118 fixed-wing unmanned aircraft, the ministry reported.
