Obama Labels Trump Video Mocking Him, Michelle as “Deeply Troubling”
(MENAFN) Former U.S. President Barack Obama on Saturday addressed a video shared by President Donald Trump depicting him and former First Lady Michelle Obama as apes, calling the content “deeply troubling.”
In an interview, Brian Tyler Cohen referenced the video and remarked that it reflected a deterioration in public discourse, asking Obama, “Just days ago. Donald Trump put a picture of you, your face on an ape’s body. How do we come back from the place that we have fallen into?”
Obama responded, “first of all, I think it’s important to recognize that the majority of the American people find this behavior deeply troubling. It is true that it gets attention. It’s true that it’s a distraction, but as I’m traveling around the country, as you’re traveling around the country, you meet people -- they still believe in decency, courtesy, kindness.”
He criticized what he described as a “sort of clown show” unfolding on social media and television, noting, “what is true is there doesn’t seem to be any shame about this among people who used to feel like you had to have some sense of decorum and a sense of propriety and respect for the office. So, that’s been lost.”
The White House initially defended the post, with spokesperson Karoline Leavitt dismissing criticism as “fake outrage.” Hours later, the video was removed from the president’s Truth Social account, with reports citing an anonymous official who attributed the post to a staffer’s mistake.
The video, apparently AI-generated, featured the faces of the Obamas superimposed on ape bodies and set to the song “The Lion Sleeps Tonight,” popularized by Disney’s The Lion King.
The imagery perpetuated racial stereotypes against Black people and was widely criticized, particularly as it appeared during Black History Month, a period dedicated to recognizing the contributions and history of Black Americans.
