Bangladesh Election Winner Calls for Solidarity
(MENAFN) Tarique Rahman, leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), appealed for national cohesion on Saturday after his party secured a commanding majority in Bangladesh’s parliamentary elections.
The BNP captured 209 of the 300 seats in Thursday’s vote, giving it a two-thirds majority and clearing the way for Rahman to assume the office of prime minister as the party prepares to form the next government.
The alliance led by Jamaat-e-Islami won 77 seats and will serve as the main opposition bloc. Meanwhile, the Awami League, headed by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, did not participate in the election after being barred from contesting. Hasina’s administration was removed from power in 2024 following widespread student-led demonstrations and a subsequent crackdown that reportedly left around 1,400 people dead.
In his first public remarks since the results were announced, Rahman acknowledged the challenges facing the country, pointing to economic fragility, weakened institutions, and law-and-order concerns.
"We are taking office at a time when we have to start our journey through a fragile economy, ineffective constitutional institutions, and weak law and order situation left by a fascist regime. However, if the people's strength is with us, no obstacle can stop us," Rahman said.
Addressing foreign relations, he indicated that the incoming government would pursue policies guided strictly by national interest rather than alignment with any specific country.
"We do not have any country-centric policy," he said, explaining that decisions would be based on "Bangladeshi interests."
Rahman repeatedly emphasized unity as essential for rebuilding the nation.
"National unity is our strength, division is our weakness," he said, urging citizens to remain cohesive. "This victory belongs to democracy, this victory belongs to Bangladesh, this victory belongs to the democracy-loving people of the country. From today, we are free."
He also pledged equal protection under the law regardless of political or social affiliation.
“We will not tolerate any kind of injustice or illegal activities. Regardless of party, opinion, religion, ethnicity, or differing views, we will not accept any attack by the strong against the weak under any pretext,” he said.
