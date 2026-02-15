403
Boat Incident Leaves Two Dead, Seven Missing in Brazil's Amazonas
(MENAFN) A passenger vessel capsized in Brazil's Amazonas state late Friday, claiming two lives and leaving seven people unaccounted for, authorities confirmed Saturday.
The tragedy unfolded where the Negro and Solimoes rivers converge, as the fast boat traveled from Manaus—the state capital—toward Nova Olinda do Norte. Emergency responders have launched an extensive search operation involving divers and multiple rescue agencies to locate the missing passengers.
A 22-year-old woman and a toddler approximately three years old perished in the incident. Seventy-one passengers survived after a passing vessel intercepted them and transported the group to Manaus, where medical teams and social workers provided assistance.
Four survivors required hospitalization. Two patients have since been released, while two others remain under medical observation in stable condition.
Authorities have detained the boat's operator as investigators work to determine what caused the vessel to sink. The search and rescue mission continues as officials race against time to find the seven individuals still missing in the river waters.
