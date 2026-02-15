Awqaf Ministry Readies Mosques For Ramadan, Over 1,000 Prayer Spaces Dedicated For Women

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has announced full readiness of mosques across Qatar for the holy month of Ramadan, including the opening of new mosques, comprehensive maintenance works, and the allocation of more than 1,000 dedicated prayer spaces for women.

The announcement came during a press conference held at the Imam Muhammad ibn Abd al-Wahhab Mosque under the slogan“Obedience and Forgiveness,” in the presence of Undersecretary of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs H E Dr. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Ghanem Al Thani, senior officials, and media representatives.

Opening the conference, Ahmed bin Shaheen Al Ghanem, Director of Public Relations, stressed the spiritual significance of the holy month.“Ramadan is a vital opportunity to strengthen faith-based values and reinforce social bonds,” he said.“The ministry's mission is to create the appropriate environment to welcome the holy month through comprehensive programmes and qualitative initiatives that deepen spiritual values and enhance social solidarity.”



VIDEO: Qatar Calendar welcomes Cirque Du Liban's 'Fontana Show' to Doha this March

Cold weather returns to Qatar as northwesterly winds set in Ministry of Labour announces Ramadan working hours for private sector

Read Also

Mohammed bin Yousuf Al Ibrahim, representing the Engineering Affairs Department, said 12 new mosques have been completed and handed over, with 12 more to be delivered soon. He added that extensive maintenance was carried out, including full renovation of several mosques and carpet replacement in 18 others.

“We have fully prepared all mosques to receive worshippers during Ramadan,” Al Ibrahim said.“More than 1,000 prayer spaces have been equipped for women, with improved air-conditioning, sound systems, and privacy partitions. Emergency teams will operate around the clock to address any technical issues.” He added that 25 mosques have been prepared to host I'tikaf worshippers during the last ten days of Ramadan.

Officials during the press conference.

Mohammed bin Abdul Latif Al Mahmoud, Assistant Director of the Mosque Affairs Department, said that all logistical and religious preparations have been completed.

“We have assigned 12 distinguished Qatari imams to lead prayers at the Imam Muhammad ibn Abd al-Wahhab Mosque, in addition to imams at major mosques across the country,” he said.“A total of 113 cooperating imams will support mosques throughout the holy month to ensure smooth organisation of Taraweeh and Qiyam prayers.”

Al Mahmoud also noted that selected Qatari students participating in the“Bilal Al-Asr” competition will perform the call to prayer in nearby mosques.“This initiative aims to instil religious values in youth and encourage them to pursue future roles in imamate and the call to prayer,” he explained.

Jassim bin Hassan Bu Hazza, Director of Endowment Expenditure at the General Directorate of Endowments, highlighted the expansion of the“Iftar for Fasters” project.“This year, the project will expand to new areas with the capacity to serve 360,000 fasting individuals throughout Ramadan,” Bu Hazza said. He added that the“Eid Joy” initiative will bring happiness to more than 4,000 children during Eid celebrations.

Mallallah bin Abdulrahman Al Jaber, Director of Zakat Affairs, announced a comprehensive Ramadan plan aimed at facilitating zakat payment and raising public awareness.“We have launched the campaign 'Your Zakat is a Trust' to correct misconceptions and promote proper understanding of this pillar of Islam,” Al Jaber said.

“We established 28 zakat collection points across the country and enhanced our digital services by introducing an online Zakat Calculator and smart payment options.”

Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Assistant Director of the Da'wah and Religious Guidance Department, outlined an extensive package of Qur'anic and preaching programmes.“We are launching the 'Tamkeen' initiative to organise Qur'an recitation circles in 50 mosques, in addition to correction sessions and a dedicated hotline for Surah Al-Fatihah recitation,” he said. He added that the“Ramadan Breezes” lecture series will include 100 lectures across four main mosques, alongside intellectual seminars titled“And He Secured Them from Fear.” A humanitarian campaign,“Healing and Mercy,” will involve 20 Qatari preachers visiting hospital patients to provide spiritual support.

Sultan bin Saad Al Badr, Assistant Director of the Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center, said the center aims to reach around 250,000 people through multilingual programmes.

Dr. Saad bin Fadel Al Kuwari, Assistant Director of Islamic Affairs, announced three scholarly seminars to introduce new Islamic publications and confirmed the distribution of the seventh edition of the Qatar Mushaf during Ramadan.

Meanwhile, Dr. Mishari bin Ali Al Namlān, Assistant Director of Islamic Research, revealed a daily Ramadan competition featuring 30 religious and cultural questions with total prizes of QR15,000.