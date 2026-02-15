Watan Leaders 2026 Programme Launched To Empower Next Generation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A ceremony marking the launch of the“Watan Leaders 2026” programme and the graduation of the 2025 cohort of the programme yesterday brought together senior officials, youth leaders and representatives of key national institutions, underscoring Qatar's commitment to empowering the next generation of leaders.

The event was attended by Nawaf Mohammed Al Mudahka, Chairman of the Al Simaisma and Al Daayen Youth Center, along with representatives from the Ministry of Sports and Youth, the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, the Ministry of Interior represented by Community Police, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, the Qatar Scientific Club and the Ministry of Municipality.

The strong institutional presence reflected broad national support for initiatives designed to develop youth capabilities and prepare future leaders equipped with the skills and values needed to serve the country.

Speaking at the event, Al Mudahka described the upcoming edition of Watan Leaders as a qualitative turning point in the programme's trajectory.

The next phase will introduce an advanced package of training modules in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, alongside the“Little Investigator” initiative and specialized programmes focused on leadership and life skills development.

He emphasized that the expanded curriculum is aligned with national priorities and is being delivered in collaboration with relevant partners to ensure practical outcomes. The programme will place particular focus on preparing students for future work environments, especially in high-demand technological fields such as AI and cybersecurity, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

He said that around 60 percent of the programme will be application-based, with hands-on workshops and practical sessions forming the core of training. In partnership with the Qatar Scientific Club, participants will engage directly with technological projects and applied cybersecurity exercises, ensuring that learning extends beyond theoretical lectures into real-world skills development.

Looking ahead to the 2026 edition, Al Mudahka said a dedicated committee has been formed to enhance communication with parents.

Fatima Yousef Al Obaidli, Assistant Director of the Schools and Students Affairs Department and Strategic Director of the Tanash'a Programme, highlighted the broader developmental goals of Watan Leaders. She noted that the initiative aims to productively engage young people during their free time, tailoring activities to their interests, skills and aspirations while strengthening their sense of national identity.

She emphasized that in an era shaped by globalization and rapid technological change, structured national programmes play a crucial role in guiding youth development and safeguarding positive values. By targeting students across primary, preparatory and secondary levels, the programme seeks to build strong foundations early on and expand participation in the years ahead.