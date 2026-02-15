UDST Marks International Day Of Education

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) marked the International Day of Education by hosting a special event titled 'Empowering Teachers. Inspiring Futures.'

The event brought together educators, academic leaders, and education professionals to celebrate the vital role of teachers in shaping future generations. Organised by the Department of Applied Education, the event highlighted innovative teaching practices and the importance of empowering educators as key drivers of sustainable development and lifelong learning.

The programme featured a keynote address by Mehdi Benchaabane, Vice President of Qatar Foundation Schools, who spoke about the critical role of teachers in advancing educational excellence and supporting national development goals.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of the University of Doha for Science and Technology, said,“At UDST, we firmly believe that empowering teachers is fundamental to building resilient education systems and shaping future-ready generations. Celebrating the International Day of Education reflects our commitment to supporting educators with applied, innovative, and industry-aligned learning approaches that contribute directly to human development and the strategic goals of Qatar.”

The event also included a series of Ignite Talks delivered by teachers enrolled in UDST's Master of Science in STEM and TVET Education programme. These short, dynamic presentations showcased innovative teaching approaches aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and emerging trends in STEM and technical education.

In addition, attendees participated in a poster presentation and networking session, where teachers presented applied research and classroom-based projects, fostering knowledge exchange and collaboration among education professionals.

Through this celebration, UDST reaffirmed its commitment to applied education and professional development, recognising teachers as catalysts for educational transformation and societal progress.