Syrian Medical Association In Qatar Gains First Official Recognition Abroad

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Syrian Medical Association in Qatar announced its formal accreditation as the first officially recognised Syrian doctors' association outside Syria during its sixth medical conference, held at Sheraton Hotel.

The high-level gathering reflected the association's growing professional and community standing, drawing prominent diplomatic and medical figures. Among those in attendance were Dr. Bilal Turkiye, Chargé d'Affaires of the Syrian Embassy in Doha; Dr. Malek Al Atawi, President of the Syrian Doctors Syndicate; Abdullah Al Khalaf, President of the Syrian Community Council in Qatar; Dr. Hassan Al Saffaf, President of the Syrian Medical Association in Qatar; along with members of the association's board, ambassadors, representatives of the diplomatic corps in Qatar, heads of professional associations, and a large number of Syrian doctors and healthcare professionals residing in the country.

The conference marked a pivotal moment in the association's history with the official announcement that it has been accredited by the Syrian Doctors Syndicate as the professional body representing Syrian physicians in Qatar. This recognition makes it the first Syrian medical association outside the Syrian Arab Republic to receive such formal endorsement.

The decision underscores the confidence placed in the association's professional and scientific role, as well as its consistent efforts in organising medical conferences, specialised seminars, and training workshops. Over recent years, the association has also played an active part in community and humanitarian initiatives while building bridges of cooperation with medical institutions both inside Syria and abroad.

During the conference, the association's leadership reviewed its key achievements over the past year, highlighting continued progress in expanding scientific and training programmes aimed at supporting Syrian doctors in the diaspora. The event concluded with a renewed pledge to continue working in a spirit of teamwork, upholding the core values of medicine grounded in science and humanity.