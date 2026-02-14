UAE Offers Condolences With Afghanistan Over Victims Of Landslide
- PUBLISHED: Sat 14 Feb 2026, 10:43 PM
- By: WAM
source on Google
- Share:
The United Arab Emirates expressed its solidarity with Afghanistan over the victims of the landslide that occurred in Kapisa Province, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the UAE extends its sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the families of the victims, and to Afghanistan and its friendly people over this tragic incident, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.ALSO READ
- UAE condemns terrorist attack in Kabul, expresses condolences to grieving families UAE expresses condolences to Mozambique over flood victims
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment