403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Chief Issues Global Solidarity Call as Ramadan Approaches
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a powerful appeal Friday as the Islamic holy month of Ramadan approaches, calling on the international community "to bridge divides, deliver help and hope to those in need."
During a press briefing, Guterres' spokesperson Stephane Dujarric conveyed the secretary-general's message emphasizing Ramadan's spiritual significance amid escalating humanitarian emergencies worldwide.
"In a message marking the start of the holy month of Ramadan, the secretary-general says this month is a sacred period of reflection and prayer, representing a noble vision of hope and peace," Dujarric stated, before adding: "Yet, for too many members of the human family, this vision remains distant."
The spokesman highlighted devastating conflicts spanning "Afghanistan to Yemen, from Gaza to Sudan and beyond," where "people continue to suffer from conflict, hunger, displacement and discrimination."
Dujarric emphasized the secretary-general's plea for global solidarity during this challenging period: "In these difficult and divided times, the secretary-general calls on all to heed Ramadan's enduring message, to bridge divides, deliver help and hope to those in need, and safeguard the rights and dignity of every person."
Ramadan commences next week across the Muslim world. The dawn-to-dusk fast during this sacred month constitutes one of Islam's five fundamental pillars of faith.
During a press briefing, Guterres' spokesperson Stephane Dujarric conveyed the secretary-general's message emphasizing Ramadan's spiritual significance amid escalating humanitarian emergencies worldwide.
"In a message marking the start of the holy month of Ramadan, the secretary-general says this month is a sacred period of reflection and prayer, representing a noble vision of hope and peace," Dujarric stated, before adding: "Yet, for too many members of the human family, this vision remains distant."
The spokesman highlighted devastating conflicts spanning "Afghanistan to Yemen, from Gaza to Sudan and beyond," where "people continue to suffer from conflict, hunger, displacement and discrimination."
Dujarric emphasized the secretary-general's plea for global solidarity during this challenging period: "In these difficult and divided times, the secretary-general calls on all to heed Ramadan's enduring message, to bridge divides, deliver help and hope to those in need, and safeguard the rights and dignity of every person."
Ramadan commences next week across the Muslim world. The dawn-to-dusk fast during this sacred month constitutes one of Islam's five fundamental pillars of faith.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
-
World Laureates Association Launches OPENSCI To Pioneer A Future-Oriented Open Scientific Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment