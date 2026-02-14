403
Heineken to Slash Thousands of Jobs
(MENAFN) Heineken revealed on Wednesday its intention to eliminate between 5,000 and 6,000 positions worldwide as the Dutch brewing company contends with diminishing beer consumption and difficult market conditions.
The workforce reduction, representing around 7% of the company’s 87,000 employees, is part of a larger initiative aimed at cutting nearly €500 million ($520 million) in costs annually.
The disclosure coincided with the release of Heineken’s full-year 2025 results, which showed a 1.2% decline in global beer volumes and a steeper 3.4% drop across Europe.
Despite the decrease in sales volumes, the brewer reported a 4.4% rise in operating profit over the same period.
CEO Dolf van den Brink, who confirmed his resignation scheduled for May, characterized the layoffs as a "necessary intervention" to enhance agility and support future expansion.
CFO Harold van den Broek emphasized that the restructuring would affect all tiers of the organization, with a special focus on European operations.
In addition, the company adjusted its 2026 forecast, anticipating operating profit growth of between 2% and 6%, lower than its previous projections.
