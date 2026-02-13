Linkoptimizer For Adobe Indesign Fixes Crashes On Macos Tahoe

MENAFN - GetNews) Zevrix Solutions announces LinkOptimizer 6.3.4, a maintenance update to the company's image workflow automation solution for Adobe InDesign. LinkOptimizer solves the problem of time-consuming manual image processing by automatically reducing InDesign links size, optimizing resolution and layer structure in Photoshop, converting image formats and colors, as well as relinking the optimized assets effortlessly. The new version fixes post-processing crashes that could occur on macOS 26 Tahoe.

Toronto, ON, Canada - February 13, 2026 - Zevrix Solutions today announces the release of LinkOptimizer 6.3.4, a compatibility update to the company's image processing automation solution for Adobe InDesign. Awarded 4 out of 5 stars by Computer Arts magazine, LinkOptimizer automates complex image manipulation tasks helping users reduce the size of InDesign links, adjust image colors, convert to the desired file formats automatically, and effortlessly relink the assets in InDesign.

The updated version of LinkOptimizer resolves post-processing crashes encountered by some users on macOS Tahoe. The issue stemmed from Apple's recent changes to multi-threaded memory management, which triggered crashes upon the completion of image processing. With this fix, customers can now enjoy LinkOptimizer's widely acclaimed reliable performance on the new operating system.

"This is the best extension I ever purchased for any design app," says Wayne Guy of Edge Graphics in Van Nuys, California. "It saves hours of time replacing linked images, resizing and batch processing. Worth every penny... If you're a designer or production artist that works with large inDesign files with lots of images, like catalogs or magazines, you need this."

LinkOptimizer works with Photoshop to automatically eliminate the excess image data of InDesign links, perform essential image adjustments, and convert file formats. For example, with just a click of a button users can:

-Batch-process dozens of InDesign files

-Scale and crop images to match their InDesign dimensions

-Change their resolution to 300 dpi

-Resave JPEG files as TIFF

-Delete unused layers

-Run a Photoshop action on each image.

As a result users can save gigabytes of disk space and numerous hours of manual image optimizing, accelerate document output, reduce job turnaround, and reduce costs through faster processing.

Pricing and Availability:

LinkOptimizer can be purchased from Zevrix website for US$259.95 (Lite version: $179.95) as well as from Adobe Exchange and authorized resellers. Trial is also available for download. The update is free for LinkOptimizer 6.x users and $130 to upgrade from previous versions. LinkOptimizer requires macOS 10.12-26.x and Adobe InDesign / Photoshop CS6-2026.

About Zevrix Solutions

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Cloud software, PDF and graphic file diagnostics, as well as Microsoft Office on macOS. Zevrix Solutions is dedicated to helping professionals increase their profits through automating their everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs.

