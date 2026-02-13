Middle East Asia Bond Flows Gather Pace

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Capital is moving with greater intensity between Gulf and Asian debt markets as issuers and investors seek stability and yield in a volatile global environment. Bankers and asset managers say order books for Middle Eastern sovereign and corporate bonds are showing a rising share of allocations to Asia-based funds, while Gulf investors are increasing exposure to Asian credit, particularly China.

The shift reflects a confluence of forces: sustained liquidity in Gulf financial systems, portfolio diversification by Asian institutions, geopolitical realignment, and higher-for-longer interest rates in the United States and Europe that have reshaped global funding patterns. Market participants describe the change not as a sudden break but as a steady acceleration that has become more visible over the past year.

Alan Roch, head of Asia Pacific credit markets at Crédit Agricole, said the trend is increasingly evident in primary issuance.“The story is becoming a bit more visible and a bit more meaningful,” he noted, adding that Middle Eastern issuers are noticing a larger proportion of their order books coming from Asia. Syndicate data from major banks show that Asian accounts have been active participants in dollar and euro bonds sold by Gulf sovereigns and quasi-sovereigns, including issuers from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Gulf borrowers have remained among the most prominent emerging market issuers in global capital markets. Saudi Arabia returned to international debt markets this year with multi-tranche dollar offerings that drew strong demand across regions. Abu Dhabi and Qatar have also tapped investors with sizeable deals, benefiting from solid credit ratings, hydrocarbon revenues and relatively low debt-to-GDP ratios compared with many peers. Bankers say Asian central banks, insurers and asset managers have taken meaningful allocations, attracted by yield pick-up over similarly rated Asian credits.

At the same time, Gulf-based funds and banks are looking east. Sovereign wealth funds and large institutional investors in the region have long diversified globally, but allocation shifts towards Asia have gained prominence. China's reopening momentum, policy support for its property sector and infrastructure spending, and stabilisation efforts in its financial system have drawn renewed attention from Middle Eastern investors seeking exposure to the world's second-largest economy.

Bond strategists say the appeal is partly structural. Asian credit markets, including China's onshore and offshore segments, offer depth and sectoral variety. For Gulf investors managing petrodollar inflows, Asian debt can provide diversification away from Western markets that are more directly exposed to monetary tightening cycles led by the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. Meanwhile, Asian investors facing compressed spreads at home see value in high-grade Gulf names with strong balance sheets.

Geopolitics has also played a role. Diplomatic and trade ties between Gulf states and China have expanded, underpinned by energy flows and investment agreements linked to Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative. Bilateral currency arrangements and discussions around local currency settlement have strengthened financial links, even though the US dollar remains dominant in bond issuance. Market participants caution that talk of de-dollarisation has not translated into a wholesale shift away from dollar funding, but they acknowledge that closer financial cooperation has created channels for capital to circulate more freely between the two regions.

Volatility in global markets has reinforced the search for relative stability. Episodes of banking stress in the United States and Europe, alongside conflicts in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, have heightened investor sensitivity to credit quality and liquidity. Gulf sovereign and quasi-sovereign issuers, backed by substantial foreign exchange reserves and fiscal buffers built during periods of elevated oil prices, have been viewed as comparatively resilient. Asian investors managing large pools of capital have responded by increasing allocations when spreads have offered sufficient compensation.

Conversely, Asian credits, including high-quality Chinese state-owned enterprises and policy banks, continue to attract interest from Gulf institutions with long-term horizons. Fixed-income managers in the Gulf note that while China's property sector challenges have weighed on sentiment, policy support measures and regulatory adjustments have begun to stabilise parts of the market. Careful credit selection remains essential, particularly in lower-rated segments, but the broader Asian investment-grade universe remains a focus.

Bankers say practical considerations are supporting the trend. Time zone alignment between the Gulf and Asia facilitates deal marketing and investor engagement. Regional financial centres such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Hong Kong have deepened links through cross-listings, roadshows and regulatory cooperation. Islamic finance structures, including sukuk, have also provided bridges, as Asian investors gain familiarity with Sharia-compliant instruments issued by Gulf entities.

