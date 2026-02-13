Birdfy Smart Bird Houses: The Coziest Homes For Feathered Friends During Nesting Season

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- When feathered friends and residents alike are bracing for extreme winter weather, February is officially here. As the National Bird Feeding Month, February is also a month that marks the beginning of nesting season, a time when feathered friends put on the captivating show of life's miracles.

For bird lovers, they will never miss out on the chance to gear up, and take front-row seats to this seasonal nature show. In light of this, Birdfy, the leading innovator of smart birdwatching solutions, offers a diverse, eco-friendly lineup of AI-powered birdhouses.

These innovative devices help deliver Birdfy's promise of making birdwatching easy, fun and accessible to every birder. As the coziest and most suitable nesting boxes, they can also tide feathered friends over harsh winter weather.

Birdfy Bird Houses: Warm, Cozy Homes Where Life Begins

Bolstered by cutting-edge technology, Birdfy birdhouses are crafted with the well-being of feathered friends in mind. Their design and functionality cater to the nesting behaviors of birds, while meeting the needs of bird lovers. With them, birders can seize the chance to observe the full journey of birds' lives: From nesting and hatching to the first flight of fledglings.

As versatile birdwatching devices, Birdfy smart birdhouses all come with built-in cameras and offer free access to AI features, which identify more than 6,000 bird species. The embedded AI also automatically generates videos that highlight each significant phase of the journey, including precious moments such as nesting and nursing hatchlings.

It's guaranteed that birders can replay and savor every valuable moment of nature's miracles. Avid bird lovers will never miss out on all the noteworthy activities that occur at night, owing to the night vision mode.

Birdfy Nest Duo: As the TWICE Picks Award winner at CES 2026, the world's first dual-camera smart birdhouse offers an unprecedented, dual perspective on life's beginnings. Birders can witness tender moments of nest-building inside, while the exterior camera captures every happy arrival and little ones' first flight in 1080p FHD. It features upgrades that boast the patent-pending remote camera controller.

Birdfy Nest: As a sustainable option for birdwatching, the smart birdhouse has everything a bird lover needs in one package. Crafted from durable fir wood, the device features a solar panel, providing a 1080p wide-angle camera view to capture life's beginning.

Birdfy Nest Ebony: Crafted from premium fir wood, the eco-friendly birdhouse comes with an adjustable, built-in rooftop solar panel. Its design guarantees that all snow and rain can easily slide off the sloped rooftop, ensuring easy maintenance. Providing a unique birding experience, it serves as a budget-friendly option for birders of all levels.

Birdfy Nest Polygon: The bamboo-made birdhouse captures nature lovers' attention with its avant-garde design. It is the Gold Award winner at the 2024 French Design Awards and a finalist at the 2025 International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA). It comes in two color schemes.

Birdfy Nest Wood: The budget-friendly birdhouse comes with a built-in solar panel. Made from durable fir wood, it is composed of a wooden nest box and a green rooftop. Boasting a matching design and color scheme with the Birdfy Feeder Wood, it can blend naturally into a bird lover's backyard - a bustling paradise for feathered friends.

Ushering In A Birdloving Season

Each year, there are some major events aimed at raising awareness of bird conservation. For instance, in February, the Great Backyard Bird Count is rolled out to serve this purpose. As a citizen science project, it empowers participants to contribute to tracking bird populations by counting birds from their backyard, in a park or other places. This year, the event takes place Feb. 13-16.

Also, Valentine's Day is around the corner. It'll be a marvelous opportunity to gift a smart birdhouse to your nature-loving partner. Such an eco-friendly gift will give the festive occasion a special meaning.

About Birdfy

Birdfy - a leading innovator in smart birdwatching solutions - is dedicated to raising awareness of bird conservation. Catering to casual birders and birding enthusiasts, Birdfy offers a wide variety of product lines, spanning smart bird feeders, birdhouses, bird baths, and other innovative accessories. It endeavors to elevate the fun, joyous and personalized backyard birdwatching experience by presenting more eco-friendly and sustainable birdwatching innovations.

