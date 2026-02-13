Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Market: High-Growth Opportunities For Investors To 2034 Delveinsight Dyne Therapeutics, Mirecule, Avidity Biosciences, Atyr Pharma, Fulcrum Therapeutics

DelveInsight's “Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Get a Free sample for the Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report:

Some of the key facts of the Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Market Report:

The Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In June 2025, Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA), a biopharmaceutical company advancing a novel class of RNA therapeutics known as Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs), announced that it will deliver two oral presentations and one poster at the 32nd Annual FSHD Society International Research Congress, scheduled for June 12–13, 2025, in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Earlier this week, the company also reported alignment with the FDA on both accelerated and full approval pathways for delpacibart braxlosiran (del-brax) in the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD).

In April 2025, Epicrispr Biotechnologies, a biotechnology firm focused on developing curative therapies, has received Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its candidate EPI-321. This innovative treatment represents the first epigenetic-based approach targeting facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), a genetic neuromuscular condition.

In March 2025, Epicrispr Biotechnologies has secured $68 million in the initial closing of its Series B funding round to initiate clinical trials for its disease-modifying therapy, EPI-321, targeting facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). The funds will also support the clinical advancement of this treatment for the genetic neuromuscular disorder, along with the continued development of the company's broader therapeutic pipeline.

In March 2025, Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA), a biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of RNA-based medicines known as Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs), has announced the completion of enrollment for the biomarker cohort in its Phase 1/2 FORTITUDE clinical trial. The study is evaluating delpacibart braxlosiran (del-brax) in individuals with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with a total of 51 participants enrolled in this cohort.

In October 2024, Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA), a biopharmaceutical company advancing RNA therapeutics through Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs), has launched a biomarker cohort in the Phase 1/2 FORTITUDE trial of delpacibart braxlosiran (del-brax/AOC 1020) for individuals with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). The company is exploring a potential accelerated approval pathway for del-brax, with plans to complete biomarker cohort enrollment by mid-2025. Additionally, a functional cohort is set to begin in the first half of 2025, and enrollment for the FORTITUDE Open-label Extension (OLE) study is ongoing.

In July 2024, The University of Kansas (KU) Medical Center in the US has shared initial findings from the Phase I/II trial of Avidity Biosciences' drug, del-brax (delpacibart braxlosiran), aimed at treating facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). As the trial's study site, KU Medical Center reported early results suggesting that del-brax may substantially reduce the expression of the DUX4 gene.

In 2023, the total prevalent cases of FSHD in the 7MM were approximately 79,000, with an expected increase by 2034.

In 2023, the United States accounted for roughly 40% of the total cases in the 7MM, with these numbers expected to rise by 2034.

According to DelveInsight's analysts, there were approximately 6,000 cases of FSHD1 and about 300 cases of FSHD2 in Japan in 2023. These numbers are expected to decrease during the forecast period (2024–2034).

According to DelveInsight's consultant estimates, the majority of cases among the seven major markets are attributed to FSHD1. In 2023, approximately 95% of the prevalent cases were FSHD1, as compared to FSHD2.

During the forecast period (2024–2034), pipeline candidates like losmapimod (Fulcrum Therapeutics) and RO7204239/GYM-329/RG-6237 (Hoffmann-La Roche) are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the FSHD market size.

In 2023, the total number of treated cases of FSHD in the 7MM was approximately 34,000, with an anticipated increase by 2034.

In 2023, the highest number of age-specific cases of FSHD in the 7MM was observed in patients aged 50 years and above, totaling approximately 23,000. These numbers are projected to rise in the forecast period.

Key Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Companies: Dyne Therapeutics, miRecule, Avidity Biosciences, aTyr Pharma, Fulcrum Therapeutics, and others

Key Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Therapies: DYNE-301, MC-DX4, AOC 1020, ATYR 1940, Losmapimod, and others

The Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy market dynamics.