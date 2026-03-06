BJP Undermining Voters' Mandate, Reducing Constitutional Posts To Puppet-Like Status: Shiv Sena(UBT) Leader

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) Shiv Sena(UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday criticised the functioning of constitutional institutions, alleging that key positions such as Chief Ministers and Governors are being changed overnight, which undermines democratic principles.

Her remarks came amid political discussions surrounding Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's nomination to the Rajya Sabha and the reshuffling of some governors.

Speaking to IANS, Chaturvedi said that constitutional posts were increasingly being treated as political tools.

“Overnight, Chief Ministers are changed, and overnight, people are made Governors. I hate to say it, but a constitutional position has been turned into a puppet-like position. Anyone can be removed from anywhere and transferred at any time. A Governor holds a constitutional role, and in a federal structure, decisions should be taken in consultation with the Chief Minister,” she said.

She further added that opposition leaders often raise questions when they are not part of the decision-making process. Referring to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's objections in similar matters, Chaturvedi said disagreements arise when state governments are not consulted.

“Wherever they are ruling, the opposition is expected not to ask questions, but whenever we are in government, the opposition raises issues. Mamata Banerjee has expressed disagreement because she was not involved in the decision-making process. If such practices are not stopped, they will impact other states as well,” she said.

Commenting on the move of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to the Rajya Sabha, Chaturvedi alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has mastered the art of forming governments regardless of electoral outcomes.

"It is becoming very clear that the BJP has achieved a PhD in ensuring that votes may go to any party, but the government is ultimately formed by the BJP,” she said.

Citing Maharashtra as an example, Chaturvedi alleged that political parties were split and constitutional principles were undermined to form a government.“In Maharashtra, when they could not form the government, parties were broken, and the Constitution was misused to eventually form their government,” she claimed.

She further said that voters had elected Nitish Kumar, but political decisions were now altering that mandate.“People chose Nitish Kumar, but suddenly it is being decided that he will go to the Rajya Sabha. Such decisions harm the rights of voters. Citizens must become aware of these developments,” she added.

As Bihar prepares for the Rajya Sabha elections, the state could soon witness the beginning of a new political chapter after nearly two decades dominated by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The veteran leader will now enter the Rajya Sabha, relinquishing the Chief Minister's post, triggering speculation about the future direction of the Janata Dal-United -- and the possible rise of his son within the party's politics.

Nitish Kumar, who took oath for a record 10th term as Chief Minister in November 2025 after the sweeping victory of the National Democratic Alliance in the Bihar Assembly elections, is now shifting to national politics. The upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, scheduled for March 16, will see members of state Legislative Assemblies elect MPs to the Upper House.

Across India, 37 Rajya Sabha seats from 10 states are up for election this year. In Bihar alone, five seats are falling vacant. Given the numerical strength of the NDA in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, the alliance is expected to secure multiple seats with ease.

For Nitish Kumar, the move to the Rajya Sabha would mark a strategic transition after years of state-level governance. But it also raises an important question: what lies ahead for the JD(U) once its longest-serving leader steps aside from the Chief Minister's chair?

Increasingly, attention within political circles is turning towards Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar. Though he has largely stayed away from active politics for years, recent months have seen subtle shifts. Party insiders say Nishant has begun interacting more with JD(U) workers and leaders, fuelling speculation that he could gradually step into a more visible political role.