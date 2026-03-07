Air India, Indigo Plan Special Gulf Flights To Bring Back Stranded Passengers

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) Air travel between India and the Gulf region is gradually resuming amid disruptions caused by the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict, with airlines including Air India and IndiGo announcing special and scheduled flights on Saturday to bring back stranded passengers.

Flight operations between India and several Middle Eastern destinations had been severely affected after multiple countries in West Asia temporarily closed their airspace due to the conflict between Iran and Israel. The closures triggered widespread cancellations and left thousands of travellers stranded across the Gulf region.

With some airspaces gradually reopening, airports in cities such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi have partially resumed operations, allowing airlines to restart a limited number of flights aimed primarily at evacuating stranded passengers and maintaining essential connectivity.

In a statement posted on X, Air India said:“Air India and Air India Express continue to operate scheduled flights to/from Jeddah and Muscat assessed safe for operations. Additional non-scheduled flights have been planned to operate to and from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Muscat, Ras Al-Khaimah and Sharjah on 7 March, to fly the stranded passengers back to India. Air India's services to Europe & North America are operating normally through safe alternative routings.”

According to the airline, Air India Express and Air India together will operate around 50 services on March 7 connecting India with six Gulf cities - Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Jeddah, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah.

These services include both regular scheduled flights and additional non-scheduled flights arranged after airspace over Saudi Arabia and Oman reopened, enabling airlines to partially resume operations.

The flights will connect several major Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru and Thiruvananthapuram with destinations across the Gulf.

Air India said the additional services have been introduced specifically to assist passengers stranded in the region during the crisis. The airline added that the special flights are being operated after obtaining the necessary clearances from Indian authorities and aviation regulators in the Gulf region.

IndiGo has also announced a limited restart of Middle East flights, operating services to five destinations in the region on Saturday.

The airline said it understands that many travellers are still trying to reach their destinations and has planned a limited schedule while monitoring the evolving situation.

However, the disruption remains severe. IndiGo has cancelled 144 international flights scheduled for March 7 due to airspace restrictions across the region.