Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Capital Records Hottest Day Of The Season At 34.4°C In Early March

Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi is already experiencing unusual heat in early March as temperatures touched 34.4°C, the highest this season so far. Weather experts warn that clear skies, rising temperatures may continue over the next several days

Delhi witnessed its hottest day of the season on March 6, with the maximum temperature climbing to 34.4°C. This is nearly 7°C higher than the normal temperature for this time of the year, making the early days of March feel more like late summer. The strong afternoon sunshine has started to affect daily routines, and many residents have already switched to lighter clothing to cope with the heat.

Despite the rising temperature, the city's air quality remained in the moderate category. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 171, which indicates moderate pollution levels. While it is not considered extremely hazardous, it can still affect people who are sensitive to pollution.

The warmth in Delhi is not limited to the daytime. Night temperatures are also higher than usual for early March. The Safdarjung weather station recorded a minimum temperature of 17°C, about 3.6°C above the seasonal average.

Other monitoring stations reported similar conditions. Lodhi Road recorded a minimum temperature of 16.3°C, while Ridge registered 17.8°C and Ayanagar recorded 17.6°C. Normally, early March mornings and evenings feel relatively cool, but this year the warmer conditions are making nights feel less comfortable than usual.

Meteorologists believe that the warm weather pattern is likely to continue for the next several days. According to weather experts, no major weather disturbances are expected in Delhi or nearby states such as Punjab over the next 10 days. With clear skies and strong sunlight, temperatures may gradually rise further.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted that the maximum temperature could reach around 35°C, while the minimum temperature may remain close to 17°C. At the same time, air quality may also deteriorate slightly. According to pollution forecasts, Delhi's AQI could move from the moderate category to the poor category in the coming days, meaning residents may have to deal with both rising heat and increasing pollution.