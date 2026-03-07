Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan, Belarus Parliamentary Speakers Share Perspectives On Regional Strains

Azerbaijan, Belarus Parliamentary Speakers Share Perspectives On Regional Strains


2026-03-07 02:03:40
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament held a telephone conversation with Natalia Kochanova, Chairwoman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus, the parliamentary press service told Trend.

The sides exchanged views on the developments taking place in the region.

During the conversation, Kochanova expressed concern over the drone attacks carried out by Iran against the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and voiced regret that civilians were harmed in the incident, wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.

The speakers also emphasized the importance of continuing dialogue and cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries. They further exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

