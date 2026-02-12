2 Day Successful Medical Writing From Protocol To CTD Training Course (Mar 23Rd - Mar 24Th, 2026)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enhancing speed and efficiency in drug approvals is a key opportunity in the pharmaceutical industry. This involves improving medical writing skills to ensure high-quality documentation for regulatory submission, with training courses offering valuable insights into writing standards and guidelines.

Success in the pharmaceutical industry depends on the speed and efficiency of new drug approvals.

This process largely relies on the quality of documentation submitted to the regulatory authorities, and a high standard of medical writing plays a vital role in ensuring a positive outcome. This intensive three-day medical writing course will help you to improve your skills and achieve this standard.

Gain in-depth knowledge on general writing and data presentation skills, specifically in the kind of documents most frequently encountered in clinical research

Understand the international guidelines and standards Explore both the theoretical and practical aspects of writing for regulatory authorities through illustrative examples

CPD: 12 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

The course will be of interest to all those in the pharmaceutical industry who prepare research reports and documentation intended for regulatory authorities. Although the focus of the seminar is on clinical research, many of the principles will also apply to other types of reports, including pre-clinical, CMC and veterinary documentation. The practical training will benefit not only those new to medical writing but also those wishing to perfect their existing writing skills, including full-time medical writers and those who only occasionally write research documentation or regulatory submissions.

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1 - Fundamentals of Regulatory Medical Writing

Introduction to Regulatory Medical Writing



Overview of medical writing in the pharmaceutical industry

Types of documents

Project management

Working cross-functionally

Document reviews Quality checks

Regulatory environment and guidelines



Regulatory agencies and key regulatory guidelines Drug development lifecycle and regulatory milestones

Regulatory documents



What are they and why are they needed?

Developing the protocol and ICFs

Developing the CSR

Developing the Investigator's Brochure Developing the DSUR

Day 2 - Scientific Advice and Marketing Applications

Briefing documents



What are they?

Why are they needed? How are they developed?

Importance of real-world evidence and patient-centred outcomes

The Common Technical Document



Introduction to clinical submission dossiers Witing the clinical overview & the clinical summary

Speakers:

Cheryl Roberts-Vitalis

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Cheryl is currently the Global Head of Medical Writing at BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., and specialises in medical writing for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. She joined the pharmaceutical industry in 2001 in drug development, and continued in positions in medical editing and medical writing in both the pharmaceutical and consultancy industry. She holds a degree in Medical Biology and a Masters in Neuroscience. Cheryl has been an approved workshop leader for the European Medical Writers Association since 2015 and gives training on subgroup analyses and orphan medicinal products.

