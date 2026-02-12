403
Fatal Tram Derailment Leaves One Dead in Bosnian Capital Sarajevo
(MENAFN) A runaway tram claimed one life and left two others wounded Wednesday after jumping the rails and plowing into commuters at a platform in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, officials confirmed.
The passenger tram was traveling its regular route connecting Ilidza and Bascarsija terminal stations when it derailed near the National Museum station under circumstances still under investigation.
Following the derailment, the out-of-control vehicle careened onto the adjacent roadway, striking individuals waiting at the platform.
Authorities shut down the corridor to vehicular movement and rerouted traffic through alternate pathways.
The Sarajevo Canton Interior Ministry informed local news outlets that paramedic units and law enforcement personnel arrived on scene, confirming that investigators are actively examining the crash's underlying causes.
