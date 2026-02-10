403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Nancy Guthrie Missing Case: Why Did FBI Take 10 Days To Release Savannah's Mother's Kidnapping Suspect Footage?
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The FBI released images on Tuesday showing a masked individual with a handgun holster outside Nancy Guthrie's home the night she went missing, marking the first significant lead in the high-profile case after 10 days. The footage shows the person, wearing a backpack and ski mask, lowering their head to avoid a doorbell camera while approaching an archway at the residence of Savannah Guthrie's mother.
The investigation was slowed by two significant setbacks: the security camera was missing, and the 84-year-old grandmother hadn't signed up for the camera's backup storage service, according to the New York Post.
(This is a developing story. More to come)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment