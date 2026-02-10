Nancy Guthrie Missing Case: Why Did FBI Take 10 Days To Release Savannah's Mother's Kidnapping Suspect Footage?

MENAFN - Live Mint) The FBI released images on Tuesday showing a masked individual with a handgun holster outside Nancy Guthrie's home the night she went missing, marking the first significant lead in the high-profile case after 10 days. The footage shows the person, wearing a backpack and ski mask, lowering their head to avoid a doorbell camera while approaching an archway at the residence of Savannah Guthrie's mother.

The investigation was slowed by two significant setbacks: the security camera was missing, and the 84-year-old grandmother hadn't signed up for the camera's backup storage service, according to the New York Post.

(This is a developing story. More to come)