India Presses Ahead With Space Station Plans
(MENAFN) India is moving quickly with its plans to build a space station, according to a senior official from the country’s space agency.
The Indian Space Research Organization is also developing 80 satellites that will play a crucial role in its Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission, Programme Director Imtiyaz Ahmed said on Monday. The satellites will transmit vital signals from the Gaganyaan mission back to Earth, he explained.
ISRO’s ongoing initiatives — including Earth observation missions, the Navigation with Indian Constellation system, the Indian Data Relay Satellite System, Gaganyaan, and the Venus Orbiter Mission — are designed to expand India’s presence in space science, exploration, and applied technologies.
The agency plans to complete construction of a space station by 2035, with the first of its five modules scheduled to be placed into orbit by 2028.
ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan said in January that the Gaganyaan mission, which aims to send a three-member crew on a three-day spaceflight and safely return them to Earth, is scheduled for 2027.
Before that, ISRO has planned three uncrewed missions, Narayanan added.
India is also examining the feasibility of deploying physical data centers in low Earth orbit. ISRO is assessing in-orbit data processing “as part of building futuristic technologies,” Narayanan said.
In December, India launched its heaviest-ever commercial communications satellite. ISRO’s Baahubali rocket carried the BlueBird Block-2 communications satellite into low Earth orbit on behalf of US-based AST SpaceMobile.
ISRO plans to triple its annual spacecraft production over the next three years and expand India’s space economy from its current value of about $8.2 billion to $44 billion by 2033.
