Zelensky Holds Meeting With Partners In Berlin Format

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Office of the President of Ukraine reported this, according to Ukrinform.

It is noted that particular attention was paid to security guarantees for Ukraine and all of Europe. The President emphasized that Ukrainians, along with all other Europeans, must feel secure in their future and assured that Russian aggression will never occur again.

The sides also discussed the importance of continuing support for Ukraine. Zelensky thanked partners for the productive meeting in the Ramstein format and for new contributions to the PURL initiative. The Head of State called on partners to support PURL and to fully unlock the potential of the SAFE initiative for joint weapons production with Ukraine.

The parties aligned their joint positions, coordinated further steps, and agreed on upcoming contacts in a broader format. Ukraine will compile and send all partners a list of needs to support the energy infrastructure and the military sector.

“We will also work separately on air defense missiles and other measures to strengthen our armed forces. We will be developing it now – our diplomats and military advisers. We want, within 10–11 days, by February 24, and with all partners' agreement, to secure the maximum support packages for Ukraine. We also want both packages and decisions in place,” the President said following the meeting.

The Head of State also briefed partners on meetings between the Ukrainian, U.S., and Russian delegations in Abu Dhabi, the most important outcome of which was the return home of 157 Ukrainians from Russian captivity. In addition, the parties discussed political and military issues and agreed to hold further talks in the near future.

The Munich meeting was attended by Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz, President of France Emmanuel Macron, President of Finland Alexander Stubb, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk, Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson, Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre, Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dik Schoof, Prime Minister of Estonia Kristen Michal, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, President of the European Council António Costa, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy Antonio Tajani, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada Anita Anand.

As reported earlier by Ukrinform, President Zelensky also discussed support for Ukraine in the military and energy sectors with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine