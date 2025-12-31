New Year's Rockin' Eve 2026: Full Performer Lineup And How To Watch Live
This year's show promises to be bigger and longer than ever, featuring star-studded performances, multiple hosting locations, and the debut of the“Constellation Ball.”Record-breaking eight-hour broadcast
The 2025–26 edition of New Year's Rockin' Eve will run for eight hours, making it the longest in the show's 54-year history since it first aired in 1972.
Viewers can tune in to ABC on December 31 from 8 p.m. ET to 4 a.m. ET, with the entire program also available to stream the following day on Hulu.Ryan Seacrest returns for 20th year
Ryan Seacrest, who began hosting the iconic program in 2005 alongside the late Dick Clark, will return to lead the festivities for the 20th year. Seacrest will be joined by Rita Ora at New York City's Times Square, where a new“Constellation Ball” will drop at midnight to ring in 2026.
Other co-hosts across multiple cities include Chance the Rapper, Rob Gronkowski, Julianne Hough, and Roselyn Sánchez, bringing the celebration to Las Vegas, Chicago, and Puerto Rico.Chicago joins the Celebration for the first time
For the first time, Chicago will be featured in New Year's Rockin' Eve. Chance the Rapper, a Chicago native, will co-host from his hometown, introducing performances from DJs, spoken word artists, live blues musicians, and more. Meanwhile, Gronkowski and Hough will co-host from Las Vegas, and Sánchez will broadcast from Puerto Rico.Star-studded lineup of performers
The legendary Diana Ross will headline the show, performing a medley of hits including I'm Coming Out and Upside Down, which has gained renewed popularity after appearing in season 5 of Stranger Things.
Other notable performers include:
50 Cent
AJR
Charlie Puth
Demi Lovato
Mariah Carey
OneRepublic
Pitbull
Post Malone
4 Non Blondes
Ciara
Goo Goo Dolls
Jessie Murph
LE SSERAFIM
Lil Jon
Madison Beer
Maren Morris
New Kids on the Block
And many moreHow to watch
Fans can catch the live broadcast on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET on December 31, continuing until 4 a.m. ET on January 1. The program will also be available to stream on Hulu the following day.
