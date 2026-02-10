Officespace Software Releases Built World Market Report, Spotlighting Early Signals Shaping The Future Of Work

As organizations navigate a mix of hybrid and full return-to-office models amid ongoing economic pressure and rising employee expectations, workplace leaders are being asked to make long-term decisions about space with limited clarity into what is actually working. The Built World Market Report responds to this challenge by offering a more holistic view of how physical environments are being used today-and what those patterns reveal about the future of work.

One of the report's most consequential findings highlights a growing disconnect across the industry: many workplaces are operating at well under half of their potential daily utilization, even as organizations continue to invest heavily in real estate and workplace initiatives. This gap has far-reaching implications for cost efficiency, employee experience, sustainability, and long-term planning-making it a critical issue for leaders responsible for workplace strategy.

"The future of work isn't just about where people work-it's about how space, experience, and strategy come together," said Erin Mulligan Helgren, CEO of OfficeSpace Software. "What we're sharing in this report is an early signal of much larger shifts taking place across the built world. For our customers, we're able to go deeper-turning these patterns into benchmarking, foresight, and action."

The report surfaces industry-wide signals and emerging patterns across the built world, informed by OfficeSpace's unique vantage point across workplace strategy, technology, employee experience, and space operations. Over time, these insights help organizations better understand where friction exists, how physical environments are evolving, and what it takes to align space, experience, and business outcomes more effectively.

The findings shared in this report represent only a small sample of the broader trends being observed. More detailed, actionable insights are actively leveraged within the OfficeSpace platform to help clients guide real-world decisions and adapt workplace strategies as conditions change as well as inform human-in-the-loop, agentic AI workflows that support more adaptive, data-driven decision-making around workplace strategy, space planning, and design.

"In a world where the workplace is constantly changing, leaders need more than dashboards-they need context and confidence," Helgren added.

The Built World Market Report follows OfficeSpace's recent announcement defining Built World Operating Software as a new category-one that unifies workplace management, experience, and intelligence into a single AI-native operating layer. Together, the category announcement and the market report reinforce OfficeSpace's role in helping the industry better understand the built world's transformation-and how organizations can lead through it.

About OfficeSpace Software

OfficeSpace Software provides the leading AI operating system for the built world, that helps teams plan, connect, and perform in the workplace with space planning, desk and room booking, employee wayfinding and announcements, visitor management, enterprise asset management, real-time reporting and analytics, AI workflows, and predictive intelligence.

OfficeSpace is named Easiest to Use, Best Meets Requirements, Users Most Likely to Recommend, Best Enterprise ROI, Overall Leader, and a Top 1% Office Software winner on G2's enterprise software review site. OfficeSpace is also a top supplier in Gartner's 2025 Market Guide for Workplace Experience Applications, and on AppsCRE corporate real estate marketplace. The company is backed by Vista Equity Partners and Resurgens Technology Partners.

