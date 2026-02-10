403
King Charles Supports Police Investigation into Brother’s Epstein Links
(MENAFN) The UK’s King Charles has expressed his support for a police investigation into his brother, former Prince Andrew, over allegations that he shared confidential government information with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Thames Valley Police confirmed on Monday that it is reviewing whether to open a formal inquiry into reports that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who lost his royal titles following earlier revelations of his ties to Epstein, may have leaked official British trade documents to the disgraced financier.
The latest batch of Epstein files, released by the US Justice Department last month, suggested that Andrew provided data to Epstein in 2010, after the financier had already been convicted of child sex crimes.
King Charles addressed the matter on Monday, with Buckingham Palace stating that the monarch “has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations” against his brother.
“While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police, we stand ready to support them as you would expect,” the palace added. It also noted that the King’s “thoughts and sympathies have been, and remain with, the victims of any and all forms of abuse.”
On Tuesday, US Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna, a member of a committee investigating the Epstein scandal, told a news outlet that “this is the most vulnerable the British monarchy has ever been. They ought to ask the King and Queen questions and maybe this will be the end of the monarchy.” Khanna insisted that King Charles “has to answer... what he knew about Andrew, and just stripping Andrew of a title is not enough,” adding that Mountbatten-Windsor should appear before the US congressional committee.
