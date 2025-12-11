403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Torrential Rain Floods Gaza’s Displacement Camps
(MENAFN) Hundreds of tents sheltering displaced Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip were submerged for a second straight day on Thursday due to heavy overnight rainfall associated with a new winter storm.
The flooding occurred as rain persisted from the early morning hours through the night, exacerbating the hardships faced by families already displaced by Israel’s two-year genocide, according to a correspondent.
Gaza’s Civil Defense announced on Thursday that it had evacuated dozens of tents in Rafah, located in the south, after they were completely flooded.
Mahmoud Basal, a spokesman for the agency, cautioned on Wednesday that more than 250,000 families living in displacement camps across the territory are vulnerable to rain and cold in their fragile tents.
The Civil Defense further warned that humanitarian conditions could worsen if the storm continues, particularly as no temporary shelters are available for displaced families.
Earlier, on Tuesday, the Gaza Government Media Office alerted that a polar low-pressure system would impact the region from Wednesday through Friday evening, posing risks to hundreds of thousands of displaced residents.
Since Wednesday, thousands of tents housing survivors of Israel’s war have been turned into waterlogged shelters, soaking bedding, clothing, and food supplies, and leaving hundreds of Palestinian families exposed to the cold without adequate warmth or protection.
The flooding occurred as rain persisted from the early morning hours through the night, exacerbating the hardships faced by families already displaced by Israel’s two-year genocide, according to a correspondent.
Gaza’s Civil Defense announced on Thursday that it had evacuated dozens of tents in Rafah, located in the south, after they were completely flooded.
Mahmoud Basal, a spokesman for the agency, cautioned on Wednesday that more than 250,000 families living in displacement camps across the territory are vulnerable to rain and cold in their fragile tents.
The Civil Defense further warned that humanitarian conditions could worsen if the storm continues, particularly as no temporary shelters are available for displaced families.
Earlier, on Tuesday, the Gaza Government Media Office alerted that a polar low-pressure system would impact the region from Wednesday through Friday evening, posing risks to hundreds of thousands of displaced residents.
Since Wednesday, thousands of tents housing survivors of Israel’s war have been turned into waterlogged shelters, soaking bedding, clothing, and food supplies, and leaving hundreds of Palestinian families exposed to the cold without adequate warmth or protection.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment