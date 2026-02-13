ED Attaches Assets Worth Rs 302.89Cr In Three Separate Money Laundering Cases

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Feb 13 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has attached assets worth Rs 302.89 crore in three separate money laundering cases, an official said.

According to press statements issued by the ED, the highest attachment -- amounting to Rs 200.02 crore -- was made in connection with the Andaman & Nicobar State Co-operative Bank Limited (ANSCBL) fraud case involving alleged financial irregularities.

“The attached properties include hotels, resorts and parcels of land situated in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. With the present attachment, the ED has secured a significant part of the proceeds of crime identified so far in the ANSCBL fraud,” an official statement said.

The second-highest attachment, worth Rs 100.44 crore, relates to alleged large-scale illegal coal mining and pilferage in leasehold areas of Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited (CIL).

“Earlier, on January 8, 2026, the ED conducted searches at 10 premises in Kolkata and Delhi. Evidence seized during the searches has been instrumental in linking proceeds of crime to the attached properties. The total attachment in the case now stands at Rs 322.71 crore,” another statement said.

In the third case, the ED's Kolkata regional office provisionally attached immovable property valued at Rs 2.43 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), based on a prosecution complaint in the case against PKS Limited and its directors, including Swapan Kumar Saha.

Earlier in the case, the ED had seized valuables and frozen bank accounts worth Rs 27.88 crore.

Of the three cases, the coal smuggling investigation in West Bengal remains the most high-profile.

Last month, controversy erupted over parallel ED search operations at the office of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) in Salt Lake on the northern outskirts of Kolkata and at the residence of I-PAC co-founder Pratik Jain on Loudon Street in central Kolkata.

During the operations, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accompanied by senior bureaucrats and police officials, visited both locations and later left with papers and electronic documents. The matter is currently being heard by the Supreme Court.

Last month, ED Director Rahul Navin also visited Kolkata and reviewed the progress of investigations into several high-profile financial irregularity cases in the state, including the coal smuggling probe.