'Ensure No Evil Force...': Bangladesh PM-Elect Tarique Rahman's Call For Unity After BNP's Massive Win In Elections

MENAFN - Live Mint) In his first remarks after the Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP)'s sweeping win in the parliamentary elections, BNP chief Tarique Rahman called for unity among all citizens.

“To ensure that no evil force can re-establish autocracy in the country, and to ensure that the nation is not turned into a subservient state, we must remain united and uphold the will of the people,” said Rahman at the press briefing.

This year's Bangladesh general elections were the first held after a student-led uprising in 2024, which ousted longtime prime minister Sheikh Hasina and ended her party, the Awami League's, 15-year rule. BNP and its allies secured at least 212 of the 299 seats – Reuters reported on Friday afternoon (13 February), citing the Election Commission.

'Victory belongs to Bangladesh...'

Hailing Bangladesh, the PM-elect further mentioned that 'BNP's victory belongs to Bangladesh'.

"This victory belongs to Bangladesh. This victory belongs to democracy. This victory belongs to the people who aspire to and have sacrificed for democracy. From today, we are all free, with the true essence of freedom and rights restored.

I congratulate the people of Bangladesh. By overcoming all obstacles, you have paved the way for the establishment of democracy in the country," said Rahman.

'...fragile economy'

“We are about to begin our journey in a situation marked by a fragile economy left behind by the authoritarian regime, weakened constitutional and statutory institutions, and a deteriorating law and order situation,” the PM-elected continued in his speech.

The 60-year-old BNP chairman is set to inherit a country grappling with high inflation, a weakening currency and youth unemployment running at a staggering 14%, news agencies reported from the ground in Dhaka.

Bangladesh elections

Rahman also congratulated other political parties who were a part of the elections.

A total of 51 political parties participated in February elections, including Jamaat-e-Islami, NCP, Islami Andolon Bangladesh, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, and Gono Odhikar Parishad, among others.

"In a democratic state and political system, political parties are the true beacons of democracy. If both the government and the opposition play responsible roles from their respective positions, democracy will surely take institutional form in the country.

I call upon all democratic political parties that participated in the election. Your ideas and perspectives are important to us in the nation-building process. Our paths and opinions may differ, but in the interest of the country, we must remain united. I firmly believe that national unity is our collective strength, while division is our weakness," said Rahman.