India-Pakistan T20 'Media Propaganda' And What Happens Next

Following a four-hour meeting between ICC, PCB and Bangladesh Cricket Board, a final announcement is expected on Pakistan's participation in the match against India

Intense media speculation over the February 15 T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan lingered into the early hours of Monday morning.

Following a four-hour meeting between ICC deputy chairman Imran Khwaja and officials from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Aminul Islam, a final announcement on Pakistan's participation in the match against India is expected within the next 24 to 48 hours.

On February 1, Pakistan's government announced it would not allow its team to face India in the T20 World Cup as a mark of protest after Bangladesh was removed from the global showpiece.

Bangladesh had refused to play their World Cup matches in India due to security concerns amid ongoing political tensions between the two South Asian neighbours. The Bangladesh board urged the ICC to relocate their matches to co-host Sri Lanka, but the governing body rejected the request and replaced Bangladesh with Scotland in the tournament.

The ICC's decision threw the competition into turmoil with Pakistan deciding to boycott the marquee clash against India, accusing the governing body of double standards.

Last year, ICC allowed India to play their Champions Trophy matches in Dubai after the Indian government refused to send the team to Pakistan - the host nation - over security concerns.

Pakistan argued that Bangladesh deserved a fair chance from the ICC before they made the bold move of boycotting the India match.

Any India–Pakistan match at a global stage reportedly generates close to $400 million, making it one of the most lucrative fixtures in world sport. A boycott would also leave official broadcasters and advertisers in complete disarray.

While Pakistan made its position clear, the ICC vice-chairman Khwaja arrived in Lahore for an emergency meeting to remind Pakistan of the sanctions the country's cricket board could face for not honouring the commitment to play all matches in the T20 World Cup.

There were no press conferences following the late-night meeting on Sunday, but journalists in both Pakistan and India went into overdrive.

Pakistani journalist Sanaullah Khan, however, urged media to be more responsible and respectful.

“There is a propaganda war between Indian and Pakistani media after the ICC meeting with the PCB and BCB. Sadly, when this happens, it is the fans who suffer because they are waiting for verified news,” Khan said in a video he shared on his Facebook page.

“Many Indian media houses are claiming Pakistan are now scared of ICC sanctions and will make a U-turn on their decision. At the same time, several Pakistani outlets are also guilty of suggesting that the ICC and the BCCI are pleading with the PCB because they fear huge financial losses for broadcasters and advertisers.

“It's unfortunate because it's not India or Pakistan - it's cricket that should win. There is no need to add colour. Let's wait for the official announcement.”

Former ICC head of media operations Sami Ul Hasan echoed Khan's sentiments.

“There is a lot of speculation. These discussions are private, and only those in the room know exactly what is being discussed,” Hasan told Khaleej Times.

“However, we can reasonably assume the focus is strictly on cricket-related matters - participation agreements, security assessments, revenue distribution and consistency in decision-making. Questions around double standards, such as why one board's security concerns are accepted while another's are not, will certainly form part of the discussion.”

While it's impossible to predict the outcome of the ICC talks with the PCB and BCB, it's Pakistan who will lose two points on the ground if they boycott the India match on February 15.

Pakistan survived a huge scare in a narrow three-wicket win in their opening game against the Netherlands.

On Tuesday, Salman Agha's side face the United States - another associate nation that famously beat Pakistan in the 2024 T20 World Cup, which was won by India.



