Highest Ever Property Sales Reach AED 71.1 Billion (US$ 19.4 Billion) Net Profit Before Tax Increases By 52% To AED 15.5 Billion (US$ 4.2 Billion)
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
The company's results reflect continued confidence in Dubai's real estate market, driven by population growth, strong investor interest, and a regulatory framework that supports long-term development and capital inflows. Key Highlights of FY 2025 Results:
-
Revenue increased by 44% to AED 27.5 billion (US$ 7.5 billion)
Revenue backlog grew by 38% to AED 125.2 billion (US$ 34.1 billion)
EBITDA rose by 52% to AED 14.3 billion (US$ 3.9 billion), with an EBITDA margin of 52%.
-
Sales Growth: Emaar Development achieved its highest ever property sales of AED 71.1 billion (US$ 19.4 billion); an increase of 9% over 2024 sales of AED 65.4 billion (US$17.8 billion) supported by strong demand across established and newly launched communities.
Revenue Backlog Growth: Enhanced by record sales during 2025, revenue backlog reached to AED 125.2 billion (US$ 34.1 billion) as of 31 December 2025; an increase of 38% from 2024 indicating a significant increase in revenue in the forthcoming years.
Revenue Growth: Emaar Development recorded highest ever Revenue amounting to AED 27.5 billion (US$ 7.5 billion) in 2025, a 44% increase compared to 2024.
-
Profitability: The company recorded highest ever Net Profit (before tax) of AED 15.5 billion (US$ 4.2 billion); an increase of 52% as compared to 2024, supported by operational efficiencies. This reflects a net profit margin of 56%.
Dividend: Emaar Development's board has proposed its highest ever dividend of 100% of its share capital amounting to AED 4 billion (US$ 1.1 billion), an increase of 47% from 2024, subject to approval of shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.
Business Expansion: Acquired 36 million square feet of development land in prime area with a total development value of AED 120 billion (US$ 32.7 billion), during the year.
-
Customer Focus: Emaar Development continued to prioritise quality, timely delivery, and customer satisfaction across all developments.
Sustainability: The company advanced sustainable development practices, with a focus on energy efficiency, responsible resource use, and long-term environmental impact.
