Highest Ever Property Sales Reach AED 71.1 Billion (US$ 19.4 Billion) Net Profit Before Tax Increases By 52% To AED 15.5 Billion (US$ 4.2 Billion)



Revenue increased by 44% to AED 27.5 billion (US$ 7.5 billion)

Revenue backlog grew by 38% to AED 125.2 billion (US$ 34.1 billion) EBITDA rose by 52% to AED 14.3 billion (US$ 3.9 billion), with an EBITDA margin of 52%.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates –February 2026: Emaar Development PJSC (DFM: EMAARDEV), the UAE's leading build-to-sell property developer and majority-owned subsidiary of Emaar Properties PJSC (DFM: EMAAR), delivered a strong financial and operational performance for the full year 2025, supported by sustained demand across its master-planned communities, disciplined execution, and a favorable operating environment.

The company's results reflect continued confidence in Dubai's real estate market, driven by population growth, strong investor interest, and a regulatory framework that supports long-term development and capital inflows.



Sales Growth: Emaar Development achieved its highest ever property sales of AED 71.1 billion (US$ 19.4 billion); an increase of 9% over 2024 sales of AED 65.4 billion (US$17.8 billion) supported by strong demand across established and newly launched communities.

Revenue Backlog Growth: Enhanced by record sales during 2025, revenue backlog reached to AED 125.2 billion (US$ 34.1 billion) as of 31 December 2025; an increase of 38% from 2024 indicating a significant increase in revenue in the forthcoming years. Revenue Growth: Emaar Development recorded highest ever Revenue amounting to AED 27.5 billion (US$ 7.5 billion) in 2025, a 44% increase compared to 2024.



Profitability: The company recorded highest ever Net Profit (before tax) of AED 15.5 billion (US$ 4.2 billion); an increase of 52% as compared to 2024, supported by operational efficiencies. This reflects a net profit margin of 56%.

Dividend: Emaar Development's board has proposed its highest ever dividend of 100% of its share capital amounting to AED 4 billion (US$ 1.1 billion), an increase of 47% from 2024, subject to approval of shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company. Business Expansion: Acquired 36 million square feet of development land in prime area with a total development value of AED 120 billion (US$ 32.7 billion), during the year.



Customer Focus: Emaar Development continued to prioritise quality, timely delivery, and customer satisfaction across all developments. Sustainability: The company advanced sustainable development practices, with a focus on energy efficiency, responsible resource use, and long-term environmental impact.

Key Highlights of FY 2025 Results:

Development Activity and Project Launches:

During 2025, Emaar Development recorded over 48 new residential launches across its master-planned communities, including Grand Polo Club and Resort, a new phase of The Valley, and Bristol at Emaar Beachfront, reflecting the depth and diversity of its development pipeline.

The company also announced Emaar Hills, a new master-planned destination that will be home to Dubai Mansions, an ultra-luxury residential project currently in development. Dubai Mansions will feature a limited collection of bespoke mansions designed to meet the expectations of a discerning global clientele and further strengthen Emaar Development's presence in the ultra-luxury segment.

Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar, said:“Our performance in 2025 reflects the strength of Dubai's development ecosystem and the clarity of direction provided by the UAE Government. A stable regulatory environment, long-term planning, and openness to global investment allow developers like Emaar to plan with confidence and execute at scale. Beyond the numbers, what matters most is creating communities that stand the test of time and contribute meaningfully to the city's growth and quality of life.”

About Emaar Development PJSC:

Emaar Development is a developer of prime residential and commercial build-to-sell (BTS) assets in the UAE. The company is behind iconic freehold master-planned communities in Dubai, including Emirates Living, Downtowns Dubai, Dubai Marina, Arabian Ranches, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai Hills Estate, Emaar South, Rashid Yachts & Marina, The Valley, The Oasis, Emaar Beachfront and Grand Polo Club and Resort. It has delivered over 80,500 residential units since 2002. The company has a sales backlog of AED 125.2 billion. It is a high cash flow generating business, highlighting the company's robust fundamentals with ~51,000 residential units under development to be delivered.