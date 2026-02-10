Hydrograph Qualifies Hubron International For Fractal Graphene(TM) Compounding Partner Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (OTCQB: HGRAF) (“HydroGraph” or the“Company”) today announced the addition of Hubron International to its Compounding Partner Program, a qualified network of plastics compounders supporting the commercial adoption of HydroGraph's Fractal GrapheneTM in thermoplastics.

Based in Failsworth, Manchester, Hubron International i s a global leader in black masterbatch and conductive polymer compounds, with more than 90 years of materials expertise and a worldwide distributor network exporting over 85% of its production. Hubron operates 24/7 manufacturing with multiple compounding technologies, including twin-screw extrusion, Buss kneaders, and specialized processing lines.

Hubron also brings extensive experience working with carbon-based nanomaterials, including carbon black, carbon nanotubes, graphene, and carbon fiber. The company has published research on graphene-enabled performance improvements in polymer systems and demonstrated expertise in maintaining conductive pathways while preserving nanoscale filler integrity.

“Our Compounding Partner Program supports the growing customer demand for graphene-enhanced materials that are both scalable and reliable,” said Kjirstin Breure, President and Chief Executive Officer of HydroGraph.“Hubron's depth of experience in conductive polymers and carbon nanomaterials makes them a strong partner as we expand access to Fractal GrapheneTM across global markets. By joining the HydroGraph Compounding Partner Program, Hubron can not only expedite delivery of graphene-enabled composite materials, but also enhance marketing efforts to its customers as a documented provider of nanomaterial-enhanced solutions.”

Through Hubron's established distributor network, HydroGraph expects expanded access to key markets including automotive, construction, electronics, film, pipe, wire and cable, and technical compounding. Hubron's contract manufacturing capabilities also support flexible partnership models, including toll compounding under customer brands.

About Hydrograph

HydroGraph is a leading producer of pristine graphene using an“explosion synthesis” process, which allows for exceptional purity, low energy use, and identical batches. The quality, performance, and consistency of HydroGraph's graphene follow the Graphene Council's Verified Graphene Producer® standards, of which very few graphene producers are able to meet. For more information or to learn about the HydroGraph story, visit: . For company updates, please follow HydroGraph on LinkedIn and X.

Trademarks: HydroGraphTM and Fractal GrapheneTM

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain“forward-looking statements” and certain“forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“may”,“will”,“expect”,“intend”,“estimate”,“upon”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“continue”,“plans” or similar terminology.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable, and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of HydroGraph to control or predict, that may cause HydroGraph's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: HydroGraph's ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. HydroGraph does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available.

No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

