Number Of Russian Assaults In Kharkiv Region Slightly Decreases, Demchenko Claims

“If earlier, for example, the enemy was most active in trying to break through the border in the Kharkiv region, and was quite active in the Lyman and Pokrovsk sectors, then in the last few days, the enemy has been trying to shell the positions held by border units,” Demchenko said.

In fact, according to him, over the past week, more than 1,700 shellings have been recorded, carried out by Russia on positions held by border guards. 1,000 of them were carried out using unmanned aerial vehicles. In fact, the enemy is now attempting to significantly increase shelling using various types of weapons to destroy positions held by border guards.

Demchenko emphasized that our units are also inflicting damage. Over the past week, more than 400 Russian Federation servicemen were killed, another 330 were wounded, and two were taken prisoner.

Ukrainian units also destroyed nine tanks, six armored vehicles, one multiple launch rocket system, 11 ground-based robotic systems, 261 vehicles, and six more pieces of engineering equipment used by the enemy. Thirty-five cannons and nine mortars were also destroyed. Eleven warehouses with fuel and lubricants were hit.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the Sloviansk sector, the Defense Forces detected and eliminated Russian infantry groups that have been constantly trying to infiltrate the interposition zone and accumulate in the previously captured Siversk and Serebrianskyi Forest.