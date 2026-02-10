403
Egypt Urges Turkish Investment to Expand Tourism Industry
(MENAFN) Egypt’s Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Sherif Fathy, has urged Turkish investors to expand their involvement in the country’s tourism sector. He emphasized that Egypt is prepared to offer additional incentives “for projects that will make a positive contribution to our growth scenario and are implemented on a timetable aligned with our development plans.”
According to reports, Fathy highlighted that incentives are already available for Turkish investors, as well as for all investors interested in establishing hotels or investing in tourism-related ventures. “We already offer incentives not only for Turkish investors but for all investors interested in building hotels or investing in tourism-related businesses. We are also willing to discuss additional incentives if such projects align with our targets,” he said during a gathering of Turkish and Egyptian tourism professionals in Istanbul.
Fathy attended the Eastern Mediterranean International Tourism and Travel Exhibition (EMITT) 2026 in Istanbul, where he reiterated the government’s willingness to provide further support for projects that align with national development goals.
“If an investor can deliver a project on a timeline that contributes positively to our growth scenario and is in line with our development plans, we are prepared to offer further incentives to those who demonstrate serious interest in investing in Egypt,” he added.
While noting that Turkish businesses have already established a strong presence in Egypt’s industrial sector, Fathy pointed out that similar engagement in tourism has not yet been realized. He affirmed that Egypt is ready to extend all possible support to Turkish entrepreneurs interested in tourism investments, mentioning a successful collaboration with a Turkish hotel management brand.
“We have very good relations with a Turkish brand operating in hotel management, and this brand is becoming increasingly popular in Egypt. We are pleased with this and would like to see such cooperation, including investment, increase further in the future.”
