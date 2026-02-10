Irini Mavrou



Associate professor, Universidad Nebrija Lecturer, UCL

I am originally from Thessaloniki, Greece, where I studied a BSc degree in Psychology at Aristotle University of Thessaloniki. I have always enjoyed learning languages and therefore, I decided to continue my postgraduate studies in Madrid, Spain, where I completed a master ́s degree and a PhD in Applied Linguistics. Currently, I am an Associate Professor (profesora titular) in the Department of Applied Languages at Nebrija University. I have also conducted research stays abroad. In 2018 I decided to visit London to conduct a research stay at Birkbeck, University of London. A year later I joined the UCL Institute of Education as a senior research fellow and later as a lecturer and dissertation supervisor in the Department of Culture, Communication and Media. Over the past years, I have taught several courses at postgraduate level such as Psycholinguistics, Psychometrics, and Research Design and Data Analysis in Applied Linguistics, which allowed me to combine my two passions: languages + psychology! My research mainly focuses on the role of individual differences such as working memory and emotional intelligence, in second language learning, and particularly L2 writing. I am also interested in how second language users in immersion, heritage, and migration contexts express their emotions and feelings and the emotional vocabulary they use to narrate personal experiences. My latest research addresses the role of language- and personality-related factors in bilinguals' moral decision-making, and I have recently awarded a British Academy Leverhulme Grant to investigate the link between cognition, emotion, and moral judgements using advanced methodological techniques (eye-tracking and keystroke logging).



–present Profesora titular de universidad, Universidad Antonio de Nebrija –present Senior Teaching Fellow, University College London

Experience