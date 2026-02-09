Shell Reinforces LNG Leadership And Industry Collaboration At LNG2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Shell concluded its participation as principal sponsor of LNG2026, the world's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) conference.

The event brought together global energy leaders to explore LNG's role in delivering affordable, reliable and cleaner energy.

During the opening plenary panel titled“Global LNG Dynamics: An Industry Perspective,” Shell's CEO – Wael Sawan – joined peers from national and international oil and gas companies to discuss the evolving LNG landscape.

The panel addressed critical issues such as affordability, security of supply and reliability, emphasising LNG's role in balancing energy demand with climate goals.

Reflecting on the event, Rob Maxwell, Managing Director and Chairperson of Shell Companies Qatar stated:“LNG is central to meeting global energy needs while reducing emissions. Affordability and security of supply remain priorities, and collaboration across the value chain is essential to deliver reliable, lower-carbon energy for the future. It was a privilege to join this remarkable event hosted by QatarEnergy that showcased collaboration and innovation across the global LNG value chain.”

Shell reaffirmed LNG's importance in energy transition. Natural gas emits around 50% less CO2 than coal when used for power generation, making LNG a key enabler of decarbonisation. Shell continues to invest in technologies that reduce emissions, including carbon capture and storage (CCS) and electrification of LNG facilities.

Shell is involved globally at every stage of the LNG journey: extracting, liquefying, trading, shipping, regasifying, and distributing it to customers. This integration allows the company to match supply with demand, offering customers gas whenever and wherever required.