MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) JCB Announces Collaboration with Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore

TOKYO//SINGAPORE, Feb 9, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only international payment brand, today announced a new collaboration with RESORTS WORLD AT SENTOSA PTE. LTD. (RWS), targeted at Japanese tourists. The partnership with RWS is designed to enhance the travel experience for Japanese visitors to Singapore.

Located on Sentosa, Singapore's premier resort island, Resorts World Sentosa is one of the nation's leading integrated lifestyle destinations, welcoming millions of local and international visitors annually across its attractions, dining, entertainment and lifestyle offerings. This collaboration aims to curate meaningful experiences that enhance every stage of the visitor journey for Japanese guests.

JCB and RWS today launched exclusive privileges for Japan-issued JCB cardmembers visiting Singapore's leading integrated resort. Under this collaboration, eligible JCB cardmembers booking online will enjoy:

1. Up to 20% savings on selected attractions and accommodation experiences; and

2. Dining and retail privileges at participating outlets within RWS attractions.

These privileges are designed to enhance every stage of the visit, from iconic attractions to hotel stay, delivering seamless, rewarding experiences for international guests. Full details, as well as terms and conditions including participating outlets are available on .







“Our launch of this programme comes at an opportune time, amid a steady rise in Japanese tourist arrivals to Singapore. Visitor numbers from Japan in 2025 have exceeded 2024 while remaining below pre-pandemic levels. Through collaboration with leading attractions such as RWS, we aim to offer Japanese travellers more compelling reasons to visit, enjoy, and extend their stay in Singapore,” said Hiroko Michishita, Managing Director, JCB International Asia Pacific.

Jenny Wang, Acting Senior Vice President, Resort Sales and Marketing, RWS, commented:“We are pleased to partner with JCB to deepen our engagement with Japanese travellers and strengthen RWS's presence in the Japan market. Through this collaboration, we aim to welcome JCB cardmembers to experience Singapore and RWS through a curated range of attractions, dining and lifestyle experiences, complemented by exclusive privileges and joint marketing initiatives between two trusted brands. Beyond this campaign, our partnership with JCB reflects our longer-term commitment to building sustained relevance in Japan, positioning Resorts World Sentosa as Asia's leading lifestyle destination that continues to inspire repeat visitation, deeper engagement and enduring brand affinity among Japanese guests.”

JCB cardmembers can learn more via the following page:



About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 71 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 175 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit:

Contact

Anna Takeda

Corporate Communications

Tel: +81-3-5778-8353

Email: ...

Source: JCBSectors: Cards & Payments, Travel & Tourism