Waterproofing Chemicals Market To Hit USD 15.77 Billion By 2035, Driven By Urbanization And Infrastructure Expansion SNS Insider

The market for waterproofing chemicals is growing steadily owing to the greater urbanization, more infrastructure development, and more people learning about how to make buildings last longer and save money on their life cycle costs.









The U.S. Waterproofing Chemicals Market is projected to grow from USD 1.37 Billion in 2025 to USD 2.56 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 4.97%.

Aging infrastructure renovation, an increase in residential and commercial construction, stringent building requirements, climate-related moisture hazards, and the growing use of high-performance, long-lasting waterproofing solutions are the main drivers of growth.

Rapid Urban Construction in Emerging Economies are Propelling Market Expansion Globally

Rising construction of residential and commercial structures in emerging economies is a key growth factor for the waterproofing chemicals market. Nearly 70% of construction activity globally occurs in emerging nations, which are bolstered by growing middle-class populations and fast urbanization. Approximately 45% of the world's waterproofing demand comes from residential buildings alone, as developers place a greater emphasis on moisture protection to increase building longevity.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

In 2025, membranes dominated the market with 52% share due to their high durability, strong water resistance, and extensive use in roofing, basements, and large infrastructure projects. Liquid-applied waterproofing coatings are the fastest-growing product type, driven by ease of application, seamless coverage, and suitability for complex geometries.

By Technology

In 2025, polymer-based waterproofing led the market with 46% share owing to superior flexibility, crack-bridging capability, and long-term durability. Cement-based waterproofing systems are the fastest-growing technology segment in the forecasted period, supported by their cost-effectiveness, ease of application, and rising use in residential buildings, water tanks, and basements.

By Application

In 2025, roofing and terraces accounted for the largest share at 34% due to high exposure to weather conditions and increasing adoption of preventive waterproofing in residential and commercial buildings. Basements and foundations represent the fastest-growing application segment, driven by rising urban construction, underground infrastructure development.

By End-User

In 2025, residential construction dominated the market with 41% share supported by rapid urbanization, housing demand, and growing consumer awareness regarding moisture protection and building longevity. Infrastructure projects are the fastest-growing end-use segment, fueled by large-scale investments in bridges, tunnels, metros, highways, and smart city developments.

By Form / Installation Type

In 2025, sheet & roll membrane systems held 58% market share due to their proven reliability, uniform thickness, and widespread adoption in large construction and infrastructure projects. Liquid-applied waterproofing systems are the fastest-growing installation type, driven by labor efficiency and reduced material wastage.

Regional Insights:

North America represents a mature yet steadily growing waterproofing chemicals market, driven by large-scale renovation of aging infrastructure, stringent building codes, and rising demand for durable, high-performance construction materials.

Asia Pacific is the dominant and fastest-growing region in the waterproofing chemicals market, expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.16%, driven by rapid urbanization, large-scale infrastructure development, and expanding residential construction across China, India, and Southeast Asia.

Key Players:



Sika AG

BASF SE

Saint-Gobain

RPM International Inc.

MAPEI S.p.A.

Fosroc (JMH Group)

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Arkema Group

Wacker Chemie AG

Dow Inc.

Carlisle Companies Inc.

GAF (Standard Industries)

Johns Manville (Berkshire Hathaway)

Soprema Group

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Tremco CPG Inc.

MBCC Group (formerly BASF Construction Chemicals)

Köster Bauchemie AG Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co., Ltd.

Recent Developments:

In 2024: Sika expanded its sustainable waterproofing product range, focusing on low-VOC liquid membranes and enhanced durability solutions for infrastructure and roofing applications.

In 2024: MBCC Group enhanced its waterproofing portfolio with advanced polymer-modified systems designed for extreme climate and infrastructure applications.

