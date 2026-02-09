Best Camera Phones Under Rs 30,000 In India: Top Picks For Photography

The mid-range smartphone market in India has now reached a major milestone in mobile photography. From Motorola Edge 60 Pro to Vivo T4 Pro, here are the best camera phones under Rs 30,000 in India.

The sub-Rs 30,000 phone segment is super competitive. Brands like Realme, Motorola, Nothing, and Vivo are packing great camera features into their mid-range phones now.

Highlights include a 50MP Sony OIS main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Its 50MP front camera supports 4K recording, a huge advantage for vloggers. Price: Rs 25,999+.

Features a 50MP OIS main camera and a 50MP ultra-wide lens for great detail. Its Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and IP68/IP69 rating make it a solid all-rounder. Price: Rs 29,999.

Nothing's“True to Life” philosophy shines with a 50MP main camera for natural tones and a 50MP 3x periscope lens for pro portraits. Price: Rs 29,999.

The Vivo T4 Pro boasts a 50MP Sony OIS main camera and a 50MP 3x periscope telephoto lens. Its quad-curved display and 90W fast charging add to the premium feel. Price: Rs 27,999+.

A versatile camera system with a 50MP OIS main, 50MP ultra-wide, and 10MP telephoto lens. The Dimensity 8350 Extreme ensures powerful performance. Price: Rs 28,999.