Best Camera Phones Under Rs 30,000 In India: Top Picks For Photography
The mid-range smartphone market in India has now reached a major milestone in mobile photography. From Motorola Edge 60 Pro to Vivo T4 Pro, here are the best camera phones under Rs 30,000 in India.
The sub-Rs 30,000 phone segment is super competitive. Brands like Realme, Motorola, Nothing, and Vivo are packing great camera features into their mid-range phones now.
Highlights include a 50MP Sony OIS main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Its 50MP front camera supports 4K recording, a huge advantage for vloggers. Price: Rs 25,999+.
Features a 50MP OIS main camera and a 50MP ultra-wide lens for great detail. Its Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and IP68/IP69 rating make it a solid all-rounder. Price: Rs 29,999.
Nothing's“True to Life” philosophy shines with a 50MP main camera for natural tones and a 50MP 3x periscope lens for pro portraits. Price: Rs 29,999.
The Vivo T4 Pro boasts a 50MP Sony OIS main camera and a 50MP 3x periscope telephoto lens. Its quad-curved display and 90W fast charging add to the premium feel. Price: Rs 27,999+.
A versatile camera system with a 50MP OIS main, 50MP ultra-wide, and 10MP telephoto lens. The Dimensity 8350 Extreme ensures powerful performance. Price: Rs 28,999.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment