Wisekey's Wise.Art And GMA Once Again Revolutionize The Future Of Art And Technology In An Extraordinary Event In Venice

Geneva, Switzerland, February 9, 2026 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, today announces that its subsidiary, which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and Global Market of Artification (GMA) is an innovative company, focused on offering NFT services, will be organizing Art&DeepTech Convergence, an international event and exhibition that will mark a new, fundamental milestone in the convergence of art, advanced technologies, and space in Venice, Italy in September 2026. Venice, cradle of the Renaissance and historic crossroads of cultures, will become the global laboratory of a new creative era, where technological innovation is placed at the service of artistic expression and human values.

A Technological Infrastructure Serving Artistic Creation

Art&DeepTech Convergence is built upon a next-generation technological infrastructure integrating generative artificial intelligence, cognitive robotics, advanced blockchain, certified tokenization, post-quantum cybersecurity, and satellite connectivity. The event will demonstrate how these technologies do not replace the artist, but rather amplify creative capacity, protect artworks, and enable global dissemination.

Both digital and physical artworks will be registered and protected through certified digital identity systems, ensuring authenticity, traceability, copyright protection, and continuity over time, even within digital and decentralized environments.

Art in Space: The WISeSat Constellation as a New Cultural Frontier

A defining feature of the event will be the Art in Space program, which leverages WISeKey's WISeSat satellite constellation as an orbital cultural infrastructure. WISeSat, another subsidiary of WISeKey, focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications. Through secure end-to-end connections and certified transmission systems, selected artistic content will be associated with space missions, creating a symbolic and technological archive of 21st-century art.

Space thus becomes not only a technological domain, but a new narrative and cultural space, where art takes on a universal and intergenerational dimension.

WISeRobots and Human-Centric Artificial Intelligence

Within the exhibition spaces, WISeRobots will operate as intelligent cultural mediators, powered by conversational AI models trained on artistic, historical, and critical content. These robots will be able to engage in dialogue with visitors, adapt language to context, facilitate interactions during round tables, and collect real-time feedback, transforming the visit into a personalized and dynamic experience.

The AI employed will follow a human-centric and ethical approach, designed to enhance cultural diversity, creativity, and critical thinking.

Digital Immersion and AI-Generated Environments

The exhibition journey will include advanced digital immersion environments generated by AI and accessed through multisensory installations. Images, sounds, data, and narratives will be created and transformed in real time, giving rise to evolving artistic universes in which the visitor is not a passive observer, but an integral part of the artwork.

These environments represent a new exhibition paradigm: art as a living system, capable of reacting, learning, and evolving over time.

Renaissance Coin and Artech Fund: Technology and Cultural Finance

During the event, the Renaissance Coin, based on secure and sustainable blockchain technologies, and the Artech Fund, a fund dedicated to supporting high-tech artistic projects, will be launched. Together, these initiatives introduce new models of transparent cultural finance, enabling artists to access global resources and allowing investors to actively participate in the development of the art of the future.

A Global Platform of Artists and Innovators

Thousands of artists already active on the platform will take part in the event, presenting works that integrate AI, data, robotics, and immersive media. Venice will thus become the physical hub of a global creative network, where technology enables collaboration, inclusion, and the protection of artistic value on a worldwide scale.

Venice 2026: A Technological and Human Renaissance

With Art&DeepTech Convergence, and GMA affirm a clear vision: the future of art passes through technology, but remains profoundly human. Venice 2026 will stand as the symbol of a new Renaissance, where space, artificial intelligence, digital security, and creativity converge to build a more open, secure, and universal cultural future.

About is a convergence platform at the intersection of art, technology, and trust, designed to redefine how digital art is created, protected, distributed, and preserved over time. Built on WISeKey's deep expertise in cybersecurity, digital identity, and blockchain technologies, offers a secure and sovereign NFT ecosystem connecting artists, collectors, cultural institutions, and technology innovators worldwide.

At its core, ensures the provenance, authenticity, and longevity of digital artworks by embedding trusted digital identities and cryptographic certificates directly into each creation. These protections are further strengthened through post-quantum cryptography, leveraging SEALSQ's quantum-resistant technologies to future-proof artworks against the next generation of cyber threats and quantum computing attacks.

Beyond a marketplace, acts as a living laboratory for the convergence of art and advanced technologies, combining blockchain, AI, robotics, satellite communications, and quantum-safe security. It empowers artists to explore new creative frontiers while providing collectors and institutions with absolute confidence that the artworks they acquire are secure, verifiable, tamper-proof, and enduring.

By merging human creativity with trusted, post-quantum and space-based digital infrastructure, lays the foundation for a new cultural era, where art is not only created for the future, but protected for it.

About GMA:

Global Market of Artification (GMA) is an innovative company, focused on offering NFT services. GMA offers a unique tokenisation experience, enabling a new form of investment in world-renowned artworks. The platform enables the creation of an NFT that represents the digital rights of the artwork granted by the artwork's owner through a legal contract. All the transactions are managed by the underlying Ethereum Blockchain.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (“FinSA”), the FinSa's predecessor legislation or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

