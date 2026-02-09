403
Real Madrid Edges Valencia with 2-0 Victory
(MENAFN) Real Madrid kept the La Liga title chase alive Sunday, grinding out a 2-0 road victory over struggling Valencia to remain just one point adrift of leaders FC Barcelona.
Alvaro Carreras broke the deadlock in the 65th minute, powering through feeble defensive resistance before slotting home his individual strike. Kylian Mbappe clinched the result during stoppage time as the reigning champions, largely ineffective in the opening period, progressively dominated the second half and pinned Valencia deep.
The defeat pushed Valencia perilously toward the relegation zone, compounding a miserable week that included their Copa del Rey elimination.
Elsewhere, Real Betis exacted revenge for their devastating midweek Copa del Rey quarterfinal collapse, stunning Atletico Madrid 1-0 at the Metropolitano Stadium through Antony's 29th-minute strike.
Betis—humiliated 5-0 at home by Atletico just 72 hours earlier—adopted a disciplined defensive approach and caught a crucial break when the hosts had a second-half leveler disallowed for offside.
Athletic Club rebounded emphatically with a chaotic 4-2 home triumph over Levante, powered by Gorka Guruzeta's first-half brace.
Guruzeta nodded home in the 29th minute before doubling his tally five minutes later after Levante's Alan Matturro received a red card for dragging down Inaki Williams. Despite squandering numerous opportunities to extend their advantage, Athletic appeared comfortable until Unai Elgezabal's spectacular overhead kick reduced the deficit in the 81st minute.
Nico Serrano restored the two-goal cushion five minutes later, but Jon Ander Olasagasti struck in the 94th minute before Robert Navarro finally sealed victory in the ninth minute of added time.
Sevilla salvaged a dramatic 1-1 home draw against Girona courtesy of Kike Salas's late equalizer and a stoppage-time penalty save by goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos, who denied Cristhian Stuani with the match's final kick.
Thomas Lemar had given Girona a second-minute lead, leaving the visitors frustrated after dominating against a Sevilla side that generated minimal attacking threat.
Getafe snapped a nine-match winless streak with a 2-0 away victory over Alaves, who controlled the opening half but crumbled after Luis Vazquez struck in the 53rd minute. Mauro Arambarri added a 72nd-minute penalty to complete the triumph.
