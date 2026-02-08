L&T Plans 32 MW Data Centre Scale-Up

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Larsen & Toubro is set to expand its data centre footprint to 32 megawatts by the end of March, commissioning 18 MW of new capacity as the engineering major sharpens its focus on digital infrastructure alongside emerging opportunities in green hydrogen and semiconductors.

The additional capacity will lift the group's operational data centre load from the existing 14 MW, marking a decisive step in a segment that has become a core pillar of its technology-led growth strategy. The commissioning is scheduled to be completed before the close of the financial year, aligning with strong demand from cloud service providers, hyperscalers and large enterprises accelerating their migration to outsourced digital infrastructure.

Larsen & Toubro has steadily built its data centre business over the past few years, leveraging its engineering, procurement and construction capabilities to develop facilities that meet high standards for power efficiency, uptime and scalability. Executives have previously indicated that the group's focus is on delivering carrier-neutral and hyperscale-ready campuses in key metros, where demand continues to outpace supply despite a wave of new announcements by domestic and global operators.

Industry estimates show that data consumption growth, artificial intelligence workloads and stricter data localisation norms are driving sustained investment in capacity across Asia. India remains one of the fastest-growing markets in this space, with several multinational cloud companies committing to expand their presence. Against this backdrop, L&T's move to lift capacity by more than double underscores its intention to be a long-term player rather than a peripheral builder.

The data centre expansion is being pursued alongside the company's ambitions in newer industrial segments. L&T has signalled that it is actively pursuing orders related to electrolysers, a critical component for producing green hydrogen, as governments and industrial groups accelerate decarbonisation plans. Electrolyser manufacturing and deployment are viewed as strategic areas where the company's heavy engineering background can be translated into repeatable, export-oriented businesses.

Management has also reiterated interest in the semiconductor ecosystem, particularly in supplying equipment, engineering services and infrastructure for chip fabrication and assembly units. While L&T is not positioning itself as a chipmaker, it aims to capture value across the supply chain as multiple semiconductor projects move from proposal to execution stages. The company has indicated that it is evaluating opportunities linked to cleanroom construction, precision engineering and advanced manufacturing systems required by chip plants.

Analysts tracking the capital goods sector note that diversification into data centres and clean energy-linked manufacturing provides a hedge against cyclicality in traditional infrastructure spending. Order inflows from transport, hydrocarbons and power transmission remain important for L&T, but newer verticals are expected to deliver higher margins and longer visibility once scale is achieved.

The data centre business, in particular, benefits from predictable long-term contracts and rising demand for energy-efficient facilities. Power availability and cooling efficiency have become critical differentiators as operators seek to control operating costs and meet sustainability targets. L&T has highlighted its emphasis on optimised designs, modular construction and integration of renewable energy where feasible, in response to customer requirements.

From a financial perspective, the 18 MW commissioning is not expected to materially strain the balance sheet, given the group's strong cash flows and diversified revenue base. The company has historically funded growth through a mix of internal accruals and selective partnerships, and similar structures are being explored for digital infrastructure projects to manage risk and accelerate execution.

Market participants also point to the broader ecosystem benefits of large data centre builds, including demand for electrical equipment, cooling systems, specialised construction and long-term maintenance services. This creates opportunities for L&T to cross-leverage capabilities across its subsidiaries and verticals, reinforcing the strategic rationale behind the expansion.

