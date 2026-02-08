403
S. African Man Linked to Police Corruption Probe Commits Suicide
(MENAFN) A South African man connected to a major police corruption investigation has died after reportedly shooting himself at a petrol station, according to reports.
Police are investigating the death of 41-year-old Wiandre Pretorius, who had claimed last week that he survived an assassination attempt. Pretorius’s name had surfaced in the ongoing Madlanga Commission inquiry, which is examining alleged police involvement in corruption and the 2022 murder of witness Emmanuel Mbense. Authorities noted that four of the twelve people identified as persons of interest in that case have now also died.
Local police reported that at 22:00 local time (20:00 GMT) on Saturday, officers were called to a petrol station in Brakpan, east of Johannesburg, where Pretorius’s body was found with a firearm nearby. A police spokesperson said investigators are reviewing CCTV footage to confirm the circumstances of his death.
Reports also indicate that Pretorius may have had an argument with his fiancée at the petrol station shortly before taking his own life.
