403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Holds Talks with Honduran President Asfura
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump held talks Saturday with Honduran President Nasry Asfura, welcoming the newly elected leader to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida amid lingering controversy over Washington’s role in Honduras’ election.
The encounter marked the first in-person meeting between the two presidents since Trump publicly endorsed Asfura during the 2025 Honduran presidential race—an intervention that sparked sharp criticism and allegations of foreign interference.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump took credit for Asfura’s victory, writing, "Once I gave him my strong Endorsement, he won his Election!"
The US president said the leaders align closely on policy priorities, noting they "share many of the same America First Values" and maintain "a close partnership on Security, working together to counter dangerous Cartels and Drug Traffickers, and deporting Illegal Migrants and Gang Members out of the United States."
According to Trump, the discussions also covered economic cooperation, including bilateral investment and trade.
"He loves the people of Honduras, and is focused on their Health, Well-being, Education, and Economic Prosperity," Trump wrote.
He also offered a public congratulatory message to the Honduran leader, stating, "Tito: Congratulations on your Great Victory!"
The influence of the Trump administration has hovered over Honduras’ new government since last year’s election, when the Republican president backed Asfura and warned that US aid could be cut off if he failed to win.
Even before his inauguration, Asfura moved to solidify his international standing, holding meetings with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel.
The encounter marked the first in-person meeting between the two presidents since Trump publicly endorsed Asfura during the 2025 Honduran presidential race—an intervention that sparked sharp criticism and allegations of foreign interference.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump took credit for Asfura’s victory, writing, "Once I gave him my strong Endorsement, he won his Election!"
The US president said the leaders align closely on policy priorities, noting they "share many of the same America First Values" and maintain "a close partnership on Security, working together to counter dangerous Cartels and Drug Traffickers, and deporting Illegal Migrants and Gang Members out of the United States."
According to Trump, the discussions also covered economic cooperation, including bilateral investment and trade.
"He loves the people of Honduras, and is focused on their Health, Well-being, Education, and Economic Prosperity," Trump wrote.
He also offered a public congratulatory message to the Honduran leader, stating, "Tito: Congratulations on your Great Victory!"
The influence of the Trump administration has hovered over Honduras’ new government since last year’s election, when the Republican president backed Asfura and warned that US aid could be cut off if he failed to win.
Even before his inauguration, Asfura moved to solidify his international standing, holding meetings with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment