Storm Leonardo Hits Spain’s Andalusia Region, Forces Evacuations
(MENAFN) Andalusia's regional government is demanding urgent financial intervention from Madrid and the EU following back-to-back catastrophic weather systems—Storm Leonardo and Storm Marta—that displaced over 11,000 residents and continue threatening southern Spain with prolonged flooding.
Regional President Juanma Moreno warned during a media briefing that economic consequences would be "hard," identifying agriculture, tourism, and transportation as the most devastated industries.
"We are facing a situation that worries us very much," he said, revealing that infrastructure restoration for damaged roadways alone will surpass €500 million (approximately $540 million).
Spain's national weather authority AEMET has activated orange-level warnings across portions of Andalusia, forecasting additional torrential rainfall and powerful wind systems in zones already waterlogged from consecutive storm impacts.
Emergency response teams have documented nearly 10,000 weather-related incidents since the extreme conditions commenced, while countless highways remain impassable and railway operations face significant interruptions. Thousands of displaced residents cannot yet return to their properties due to persistent flood threats and hazardous ground conditions.
Moreno emphasized that the paramount objective is "to avoid losing human lives" while providing assistance to displaced households. "All budgetary resources within reach will be mobilized," he stated, confirming formal appeals to Spain's State Contingency Fund and the EU Solidarity Fund for reconstruction financing.
