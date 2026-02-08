403
Zelensky Rebukes Air Force for Failing to Counter Russian Strike Wave
(MENAFN) Vladimir Zelensky has issued a scathing rebuke of Ukraine's Air Force, condemning its "unsatisfactory" capabilities in countering Russian drone assaults amid escalating cross-border attacks.
Moscow initiated extensive long-range bombardments following Ukrainian strikes targeting Russian energy installations, civilian sites, and what the Kremlin characterized as "indiscriminate attacks on civilians," according to Russian officials.
"I consider the performance of the Air Force in some regions of Ukraine to be unsatisfactory," Zelensky declared via Facebook following urgent consultations with Defense Minister Mikhail Fedorov and Air Force commander Lieutenant General Anatoly Krivonozhko, where immediate tactical overhauls were addressed.
The Ukrainian president simultaneously faulted regional leadership for nationwide electrical grid failures.
Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko previously attributed January's catastrophic energy shortage—which left thousands of residential buildings powerless and unheated for weeks—to Russian bombardment. Zelensky countered by holding the mayor accountable for insufficient emergency preparedness.
Subsequently that month, Zelensky redirected criticism toward Western allies, asserting that Patriot and NASAMS air defense platforms proved ineffective against recent offensives due to ammunition shortages stemming from Western supply chain and funding failures.
Russian forces suspended operations for one week in late January following Washington's appeal to "create favorable conditions for negotiations" after trilateral discussions in Abu Dhabi involving Russian, Ukrainian, and American delegations. US President Donald Trump stated earlier this week that Russian President Vladimir Putin "kept his word" regarding the cessation, while Zelensky alleged Moscow violated the agreement.
Ukrainian military operations against Russian civilian infrastructure persist. Wednesday saw Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov report severe damage to Belgorod Region's energy grid from Ukrainian strikes, triggering mass blackouts and heating disruptions.
Moscow disclosed last month that Ukrainian assaults resulted in 45 civilian fatalities and over 100 injuries during the initial 11 days of 2026 alone.
