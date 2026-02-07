Spiritual Quest: The 5D New Human Podcast Launches To Explore Consciousness Beyond The Matrix

MENAFN - Market Press Release) February 7, 2026 4:13 am - At a time when many people feel exhausted, disconnected, and overwhelmed by modern life, Spiritual Quest offers a different perspective-one rooted in awareness, coherence, and personal sovereignty.

United States - Spiritual Quest: The 5D New Human Podcast, hosted by John Webber, is a new consciousness-focused podcast exploring what it means to live, perceive, and create beyond fear-based systems, division, and control.

Rather than promoting ideology or belief systems, Spiritual Quest explores perception itself-what the host refers to as "5D New Human awareness." Episodes invite listeners to question inherited narratives, recognize emotional and energetic patterns, and reconnect with intuition, compassion, and inner truth.

"This podcast isn't about escaping the world," says Webber. "It's about seeing it clearly-without distortion, fear, or manipulation-and choosing how we participate from a grounded, human place."

Topics include:

. Conscious perception and awareness

. Moving beyond polarized thinking

. Compassion vs. control

. Personal sovereignty and responsibility

. Technology, systems, and human coherence

. Living with clarity in a rapidly changing world

Spiritual Quest is not aligned with political movements, religious institutions, or commercial agendas. It is a space for honest inquiry, reflection, and resonance-designed for listeners who feel they are already waking up and want to understand what that means in daily life.

New episodes are available on major podcast platforms including YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.

About the Host

John Webber is an independent voice exploring consciousness, perception, and what he calls the emergence of the "New Human"-individuals learning to live from awareness rather than reaction, fear, or conditioning.